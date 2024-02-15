Britney Spears Puts on Pilot's Glasses as She Hangs Out With Him in the Cockpit: Watch

"We hit a little turbulence but I flew the plane for a minute in the cockpit !!!" the "Toxic" singer confessed in the caption of the clip — which featured Spears grabbing a pair of glasses off of a smiling pilot's face and placing it on her own.

The 42-year-old continued: "It was so weird putting on the pilot’s glasses, I felt like I connected to his world for a second, and connection is everything !!! I’m blind as a bat in my left eye 🫣🫣🫣🫣🫣… but I can definitely see better with my glasses !!! I look like his geeky nerd daughter 🙄🌹😂😂 !!!"