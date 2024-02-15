Britney Spears Puts on Pilot's Glasses as She Hangs Out With Him in the Cockpit: Watch
Did the Princess of Pop just become the pilot of a plane?
On Wednesday, February 14, Britney Spears took to Instagram with an interesting video of herself fooling around in the cockpit of an airplane.
"We hit a little turbulence but I flew the plane for a minute in the cockpit !!!" the "Toxic" singer confessed in the caption of the clip — which featured Spears grabbing a pair of glasses off of a smiling pilot's face and placing it on her own.
The 42-year-old continued: "It was so weird putting on the pilot’s glasses, I felt like I connected to his world for a second, and connection is everything !!! I’m blind as a bat in my left eye 🫣🫣🫣🫣🫣… but I can definitely see better with my glasses !!! I look like his geeky nerd daughter 🙄🌹😂😂 !!!"
After sharing a video of the silly interaction, Spears proceeded to upload a series of snaps she took of her and the pilot.
While the "Gimme More" hitmaker has the comments section of her Instagram posts disabled, fans flocked over to X (formerly named Twitter) to dish their reactions.
"Britney Spears taking off the pilots glasses mid flight is the most hysterical thing I have watched in ages!!!!!!" an admirer said, as another admitted, "Britney Spears on IG playing with her pilots glasses and making him take selfies w her while they flying her plane is absolutely insane."
A third gushed: "OMG!!! It's Captain Britney Spears BBBBBHHHH!!!!! This made me so happy!!!!"
It's unclear where Spears was flying to, though she did seem to be in the Valentine's Day spirit, as she was wearing a black dress with red hears patterned all over it.
The pop star also surprised fans with a special announcement.
"Happy Valentines Day 🌹 !!! I’ve partnered with my favorite NYC Coffee shop, @GLACENOGLU to create my own flavor, The Britney Brulee ☕️ !!! Proceeds will benefit @trevorproject !!!" Spears shared of her delicious new menu item at the famed French hotspot located in the Upper East Side of Manhattan.
The tasty dessert features a handmade brûlée disk, a "toasted to perfection" marshmallow fluff rim, hot chocolate, espresso and house-made Chantilly ice cream.
The sweet treat is topped off with Spears' signature "B" using powdered mocha.
Spears' partnership was an exciting part of a potentially difficult day, as it was the "Circus" singer's first Valentine's Day since her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce in August 2023.
The exes were only married for 14 months, but they were together romantically for a total of 6 years.