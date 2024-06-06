Donald Trump Asked 'Human Scum' Jeff Zucker for $6 Million an Episode for 'The Apprentice' to Match the Combined Salary of 'Friends' Cast in Heated Negotiations

Trump's negotiations for a second season took place as NBC’s biggest hit, Friends, was getting ready to end after ten seasons.

In the forthcoming book Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, the ex-president claimd that he knew the network was desperate to keep him.

“They were really in the basement, and we brought them back — big league!” he said.

While Friends still outperformed The Apprentice overall that season, Trump gleefully noted that some weeks his reality show did "top the charts." This was due to the final season of Friends only having eighteen episodes — six episodes fewer than the previous few seasons had been — while The Apprentice was new each week. Trump considered it a win, no matter what the circumstances.