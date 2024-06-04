OK Magazine
Donald Trump Witnesses Given 'Significant Financial Benefits' Throughout Court Cases: Report

donald trump witnesses financial benefits court cases reportpp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 4 2024, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

Several witnesses connected to Donald Trump's criminal cases have received raises, bonuses, grants of shares and more throughout his various criminal proceedings, according to a new report.

The payments allegedly stemmed from the embattled ex-POTUS' campaign and businesses.

donald trump witnesses financial benefits court cases report
Source: mega

Donald Trump is the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime.

Court records and other public disclosures confirmed nine witnesses were given "significant financial benefits" at "delicate moments" in the snowballing legal cases against the 77-year-old.

Per the report, one employee received a $2 million severance package with stipulations that they would not voluntarily work with law enforcement. Another staffer working on Trump's campaign was given a raise from $26,000 to $53,500. A third aide received a new position at Trump's social media company after he was subpoenaed.

donald trump witnesses financial benefits court cases report
Source: mega

A report states that Donald Trump witnesses received 'financial benefits' throughout legal proceedings.

"It feels very shady, especially as you detect a pattern," former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade told an outlet. "I would worry about it having a corrupt influence."

However, McQuade said it would be difficult to demonstrate in court that these financial changes were made in exchange for positive testimony, noting that it wouldn't have directly been said, rather it would be "all wink and a nod, 'You’re a great, loyal employee, here’s a raise.'"

donald trump witnesses financial benefits court cases report
Source: mega

Donald Trump's campaign denied the allegations.

In response to the report, a campaign official working for Trump claimed the ex-president "is not involved in the decision-making process" and may not even be aware "what we’re paid."

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung defended the controversial politician's campaign in a statement of his own.

"The 2024 Trump campaign is the most well-run and professional operation in political history," he said. "Any false assertion that we’re engaging in any type of behavior that may be regarded as tampering is absurd and completely fake."

donald trump witnesses financial benefits court cases report
Source: mega

Donald Trump vowed to continue his presidential campaign despite the guilty verdict.

As OK! previously reported, Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business documents connected to a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels around the time of the 2016 presidential election.

Following the verdict, Trump vowed to appeal the conviction and continue his presidential campaign.

"I'm a very innocent man," he told a crowd of reporters. "But this was a rigged decision right from day one with a conflicted judge who should've never been allowed to try this case. Never. And we will fight for our constitution. This is long from over."

Source: OK!

ProPublica conducted the investigation into the Trump witnesses.

