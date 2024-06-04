Donald Trump Witnesses Given 'Significant Financial Benefits' Throughout Court Cases: Report
Several witnesses connected to Donald Trump's criminal cases have received raises, bonuses, grants of shares and more throughout his various criminal proceedings, according to a new report.
The payments allegedly stemmed from the embattled ex-POTUS' campaign and businesses.
Court records and other public disclosures confirmed nine witnesses were given "significant financial benefits" at "delicate moments" in the snowballing legal cases against the 77-year-old.
Per the report, one employee received a $2 million severance package with stipulations that they would not voluntarily work with law enforcement. Another staffer working on Trump's campaign was given a raise from $26,000 to $53,500. A third aide received a new position at Trump's social media company after he was subpoenaed.
"It feels very shady, especially as you detect a pattern," former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade told an outlet. "I would worry about it having a corrupt influence."
However, McQuade said it would be difficult to demonstrate in court that these financial changes were made in exchange for positive testimony, noting that it wouldn't have directly been said, rather it would be "all wink and a nod, 'You’re a great, loyal employee, here’s a raise.'"
In response to the report, a campaign official working for Trump claimed the ex-president "is not involved in the decision-making process" and may not even be aware "what we’re paid."
Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung defended the controversial politician's campaign in a statement of his own.
"The 2024 Trump campaign is the most well-run and professional operation in political history," he said. "Any false assertion that we’re engaging in any type of behavior that may be regarded as tampering is absurd and completely fake."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business documents connected to a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels around the time of the 2016 presidential election.
Following the verdict, Trump vowed to appeal the conviction and continue his presidential campaign.
"I'm a very innocent man," he told a crowd of reporters. "But this was a rigged decision right from day one with a conflicted judge who should've never been allowed to try this case. Never. And we will fight for our constitution. This is long from over."
ProPublica conducted the investigation into the Trump witnesses.