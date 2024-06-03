Donald Trump Mocked for 'Greeting a Nonexistent Crowd Outside of Trump Tower' in NYC: Watch
Donald Trump was accused of waving to his fans in New York City — except there seemed to be no one in sight.
"Trump greeting a nonexistent crowd outside of Trump Tower," the X, formerly known as Twitter, user posted as Trump, 77, headed outside with no one in the immediate vicinity.
Of course, people couldn't get over the act. One person wrote, "Man, pretending he doesn’t have a ton of supporters is weird. You don’t have to like him, but pretending many don’t isn’t it," while another asked, "For the camera? Or is he seeing an imaginary crowd of worshipers?"
A third simply stated, "A total fraud."
Meanwhile, Bill Madden, a Trump critic, explained this is hardly the first time he's done this.
"For people who don't know, this is one of the scams Trump perpetuates: His camera crew films him waving to non-existent people. Usually, the camera is in front of him, so he's able to con his MAGA cult into believing he's waving to a crowd of adoring fans," Madden wrote.
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 77, has been the center of attention as of late after he was found guilty in his hush money trial case on May 30.
Since then, he's spoken out about how he's been handling the ordeal.
While chatting with Fox & Friends, which aired on Sunday, June 2, he admitted his brood is deeply affected by the court drama.
"She's fine, but I think it's very hard for her. I mean, she's fine. But it's, you know, she has to read all this c---," he stated of his wife, Melania Trump.
"It's tougher, I think it's probably in many ways, it's tougher on my family than it is on me," he added.
Donald continued to rage about the jury's decision.
"It's weaponization, and it's a very dangerous thing. We've never had that in this country," he said.
"People get it. It's a scam," he continued, speaking of the trial. "And the Republican Party… they've stuck together in this. They see it's a weaponization of the Justice Department of the FBI and that's all coming out of Washington."
Donald will be sentenced on July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention, and he brought up having to potentially be locked up in jail.
“I don’t know that the public would stand it. You know, I don’t — I’m not sure the public would stand for it,” he said. “I think it would be tough for the public to take. You know, at a certain point, there’s a breaking point.”