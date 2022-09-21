New York State Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Donald Trump & Children For Business Fraud
The New York State Attorney General is going after former President Donald Trump.
Leticia James announced she filed a lawsuit against the controversial politician and three of his children — Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka — for fraud during a press conference on Wednesday, September 21.
The lawsuit, which is more than 200 pages long, alleges that Trump — with the help of his children — and his businesses have been involved in fraud for more than a decade, accusing the embattled businessman of blatantly lying to money lenders and tax authorities for years.
FBI RAIDS, 2 IMPEACHMENTS & MORE: A ROUNDUP OF DONALD TRUMP'S BIGGEST SCANDALS
"These acts of fraud and misrepresentation were similar in nature, were committed by upper management at the Trump Organization as part of a common endeavor for each annual Statement, and were approved at the highest levels of the Trump Organization — including by Mr. Trump himself," the legal papers read.
Alongside several other Trump Organization executives named in the lawsuit are Allen Weisselberg, who previously served as the CFO (Chief Financial Officer) of the Trump Organization, as well as Chief Controller Jeff McConney.
'WE'RE NEVER LEAVING': DONALD TRUMP REFUSED TO LEAVE THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER MAJOR 2020 US ELECTION LOSS
James is suing the Trump family and businesses for $250 million and requesting both the politician and his three children be banned from being the director of a business in the state of New York.
One of Trump's attorneys addressed the suit shortly after it was announced, claiming James has no proof the former reality show judge has done anything illegal.
"Today's filing is neither focused on the facts nor the law — rather, it is solely focused on advancing the Attorney General's political agenda," Alina Habba said in a statement. "It is abundantly clear that the Attorney General's Office has exceeded its statutory authority by prying into transactions where absolutely no wrongdoing has taken place."
This comes as Trump continues to attempt to fend off several other state and federal investigations. As OK! previously reported, on Friday, August 12, a judge ruled to unseal the search warrants and inventory list connected to the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
It's been reported authorities confiscated 33 boxes of items, including handwritten notes, photographs and dozens of empty folders labeled "classified." The FBI also found four sets of Top Secret security clearance documents, three Secret documents and three others labeled Confidential.
CNN was first to report Habba's statement.