New York State Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Donald Trump & Children For Business Fraud

The lawsuit, which is more than 200 pages long, alleges that Trump — with the help of his children — and his businesses have been involved in fraud for more than a decade, accusing the embattled businessman of blatantly lying to money lenders and tax authorities for years.

"These acts of fraud and misrepresentation were similar in nature, were committed by upper management at the Trump Organization as part of a common endeavor for each annual Statement, and were approved at the highest levels of the Trump Organization — including by Mr. Trump himself," the legal papers read.