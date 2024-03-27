Donald Trump Rages at Joe Biden and the 'Radical Left' Democrats as He Predicts They'll 'Indict' Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and His New Running Mate

As Kennedy gains access to more state ballots, the issue of his potential impact on the election has escalated.

Financial support from Tim Mellon, a prominent Trump donor, has fueled speculations on Kennedy's ability to sway votes. Financial Times' Edward Luce highlighted this point, stating, "Polls show RFK Jr would draw most of his support from Biden."

However, CNN's Alayna Treene offered a different perspective, noting concerns among some of Trump's close allies that Kennedy could pose a threat to Trump by diverting support from the former president. Treene remarked, "Some people close to Trump are concerned he could also siphon support away from the former president."

“While Trump’s team largely believes (at least for now) that RFK Jr. is more dangerous to Biden than the former president," Treene added. "They also acknowledge that RFK Jr.’s platform is attractive to many anti-establishment Trump voters."