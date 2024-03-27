OK Magazine
Donald Trump Rages at Joe Biden and the 'Radical Left' Democrats as He Predicts They'll 'Indict' Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and His New Running Mate

donald trump joe biden radical left democrats indict robert kennedy jr
Mar. 27 2024, Published 7:13 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his newly announced running mate, Nicole Shanahan.

The 77-year-old not only bashed RFK Jr.'s political career, but also claimed he would likely be indicted soon.

Trump predicts RFK Jr. will be indicted.

Trump criticized Kennedy's political stance, labeling him as "the most Radical Left Candidate in the race" and a promoter of the "Green New Scam." Trump expressed his belief that Kennedy's candidacy could benefit America by drawing votes away from his rival, President Joe Biden.

"Kennedy is a Radical Left Democrat, and always will be!!!" he wrote via Truth Social. "It’s great for MAGA, but the Communists will make it very hard for him to get on the Ballot."

Joe Biden is not directly involved in any of Donald Trump's indictments.

As Kennedy gains access to more state ballots, the issue of his potential impact on the election has escalated.

Financial support from Tim Mellon, a prominent Trump donor, has fueled speculations on Kennedy's ability to sway votes. Financial Times' Edward Luce highlighted this point, stating, "Polls show RFK Jr would draw most of his support from Biden."

However, CNN's Alayna Treene offered a different perspective, noting concerns among some of Trump's close allies that Kennedy could pose a threat to Trump by diverting support from the former president. Treene remarked, "Some people close to Trump are concerned he could also siphon support away from the former president."

“While Trump’s team largely believes (at least for now) that RFK Jr. is more dangerous to Biden than the former president," Treene added. "They also acknowledge that RFK Jr.’s platform is attractive to many anti-establishment Trump voters."

R.F.K. Jr. chose to run in the 2024 election as an Independent.

According to Real Clear Politics, Kennedy is polling higher than any independent candidate in recent elections.

In an average of recent polls, Kennedy is sitting at 15% of likely voters choosing the legacy candidate over President Biden at 35.5% and former President Trump polling at 39.8%.

Trump currently faces 91 criminal charges.

Kennedy originally considered NFL star Aaron Rodgers as a potential running mate in the general election. However, many of the presidential hopeful's top donors have threatened to pull funding from his campaign due to the candidate's consideration of the NFL star.

Kennedy revealed that Rodgers has the potential to be his VP pick, but his other top choice is former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura.

