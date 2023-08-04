Donald Trump Was 'Raging on the Plane' on His Way Back From His Arraignment: 'He Was Definitely P----- Off'
Donald Trump was exasperated and angry while on the airplane trip back from his third arraignment in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, August 3, according to sources.
CNN news anchor John Berman and correspondent Alayna Treene discussed Trump's upcoming political rally and the potential mood that he could be in after being criminally charged for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
"Donald Trump is very frustrated," Treene explained from Bedminster, New Jersey, near the ex-prez's famed golf course. "He’s been concerned all week ever since knowing that this indictment was coming then."
Treene noted that the 77-year-old has "grown increasingly, increasingly angry with each indictment that has come down the pike already," before adding that she was told he was also "worried and angered" that a significant portion of his campaign donations have been "forced to be diverted to his legal team."
"Leaving that court appearance, he was definitely p----- off and he was also kind of raging on the plane," she continued. "I was told, as he was watching the news coverage of this come in."
"And so even though publicly he still wants to sound defiant — you’ll hear him try to use that kind of rhetoric tonight — privately, he is very angry about this," she concluded.
"It turns out three indictments can get you down," Berman quipped.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was arraigned at E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse on Thursday, August 3.
He was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to American citizens' right to vote.
Trump pleaded not guilty to all four counts.
"CRAZY! My political opponent has hit me with a barrage of weak lawsuits," he ranted on his Truth Social platform after his arraignment.
"I am leading in all Polls, including against Crooked Joe [Biden], but this is not a level playing field," he continued. "It is Election Interference, & the Supreme Court must intercede. MAGA!"