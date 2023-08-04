OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Was 'Raging on the Plane' on His Way Back From His Arraignment: 'He Was Definitely P----- Off'

donald trump raging on plane before arraignmentpp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 4 2023, Published 1:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Donald Trump was exasperated and angry while on the airplane trip back from his third arraignment in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, August 3, according to sources.

CNN news anchor John Berman and correspondent Alayna Treene discussed Trump's upcoming political rally and the potential mood that he could be in after being criminally charged for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump raging on plane before arraignment
Source: mega

"Donald Trump is very frustrated," Treene explained from Bedminster, New Jersey, near the ex-prez's famed golf course. "He’s been concerned all week ever since knowing that this indictment was coming then."

Treene noted that the 77-year-old has "grown increasingly, increasingly angry with each indictment that has come down the pike already," before adding that she was told he was also "worried and angered" that a significant portion of his campaign donations have been "forced to be diverted to his legal team."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump raging on plane before arraignment
Source: mega

Outside E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse before arraignment

"Leaving that court appearance, he was definitely p----- off and he was also kind of raging on the plane," she continued. "I was told, as he was watching the news coverage of this come in."

"And so even though publicly he still wants to sound defiant — you’ll hear him try to use that kind of rhetoric tonight — privately, he is very angry about this," she concluded.

"It turns out three indictments can get you down," Berman quipped.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump raging on plane before arraignment
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, Trump was arraigned at E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse on Thursday, August 3.

He was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to American citizens' right to vote.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all four counts.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"CRAZY! My political opponent has hit me with a barrage of weak lawsuits," he ranted on his Truth Social platform after his arraignment.

"I am leading in all Polls, including against Crooked Joe [Biden], but this is not a level playing field," he continued. "It is Election Interference, & the Supreme Court must intercede. MAGA!"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.