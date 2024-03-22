OK Magazine
Jimmy Kimmel Calls Donald Trump's VP Process 'The MAGA-pprentice': 'If He Asks You to Run, Run'

Mar. 22 2024, Published 12:10 p.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but make fun of Donald Trump's VP process on the Thursday, March 21, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Destroying people like you, is, it’s the only thing Donald Trump is good at," Kimmel, 56, said, referring to how Trump picks the people he surrounds himself with. “If he asks you to run, run.”

Kimmel then mocked a bunch of the potential candidates.

“Really. He’s turning this into ‘The MAGA-pprentice,’” Kimmel joked. “The finalists for VP include Elise Stefanik, Tim Scott, Tulsi Gabbard and Dr. Ben Carson, even though Dr, Ben Carson died six years ago. Ben Carson is literally a sleeper candidate. Can you imagine Vice President Carson sitting behind Trump at the State of the Union with his head. This is a guy who falls asleep standing up.”

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump's VP process.

“Trump also considering Florida Senator Marco Rubio as his campaign partner,” Kimmel joked, noting how Trump has made fun of Rubio many times. “Quite a team! David vs. Goliar. But now, Rubio says it would be an honor for anyone to be offered the VP slot.”

Jimmy Kimmel urged people to 'run' if Donald Trump calls them to be his VP.

“He thinks he’s different. He’s thinking, ‘I’m the one who’s gonna ride this bull!’ No, no. You will wind up in the mud with all the other rodeo clowns," he continued.

Kimmel then took a swipe at all the people who have since spoken out against Trump.

“Think about all the people who thought they could domesticate Donald Trump – Chris Christie, Mitt Romney, Jeff Sessions, Kevin McCarthy, Rudy Giuliani, Ted Cruz, Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, all his wives. I mean, you think this won’t be you too?”

Jimmy Kimmel frequently calls out Donald Trump on his show.

As OK! previously reported, the ex-president was previously asked about who he would pick as his VP, especially now that Pence vowed to not vote for him in the upcoming election.

"I can't tell you that really, I mean, I know who it's going to be," Trump said on Wednesday, January 10, during a town hall in Iowa.

Donald Trump hasn't picked his VP just yet.

"We'll do another show sometime," Trump said after host Martha MacCallum asked him to give the crowd "a hint."

"Oh, sure. I will, I will," Trump responded. "I've already started to like [Chris] Christie better."

