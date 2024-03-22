Jimmy Kimmel Calls Donald Trump's VP Process 'The MAGA-pprentice': 'If He Asks You to Run, Run'

“Destroying people like you, is, it’s the only thing Donald Trump is good at," Kimmel, 56, said, referring to how Trump picks the people he surrounds himself with. “If he asks you to run, run.”

Kimmel then mocked a bunch of the potential candidates.

“Really. He’s turning this into ‘The MAGA-pprentice,’” Kimmel joked. “The finalists for VP include Elise Stefanik, Tim Scott, Tulsi Gabbard and Dr. Ben Carson, even though Dr, Ben Carson died six years ago. Ben Carson is literally a sleeper candidate. Can you imagine Vice President Carson sitting behind Trump at the State of the Union with his head. This is a guy who falls asleep standing up.”