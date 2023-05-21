Donald Trump Claims 'Radical Left Democrats' Will Step Up Their 'Fake Investigations' As His Poll Numbers Continue to Grow

"A Poll just came out where I am way up on Biden in the General Election," he said, then speculating, "What that means is that the Radical Left Democrats will step up their Fake Investigations on me because they now see they can't win at the Ballot Box."

Though it is unclear which poll the ex-commander-in-chief was referring to, he has been up significantly in the polls compared to his potential GOP opponent Ron DeSantis. DeSantis has yet to announce his candidacy, but it is suspected he might make an announcement any day now.