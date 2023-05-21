Donald Trump Claims 'Radical Left Democrats' Will Step Up Their 'Fake Investigations' As His Poll Numbers Continue to Grow
Donald Trump speculates another "witch hunt!"
On Saturday, May 20, the former president took to social media platform Truth Social to share his stance on his growing poll numbers.
"A Poll just came out where I am way up on Biden in the General Election," he said, then speculating, "What that means is that the Radical Left Democrats will step up their Fake Investigations on me because they now see they can't win at the Ballot Box."
Though it is unclear which poll the ex-commander-in-chief was referring to, he has been up significantly in the polls compared to his potential GOP opponent Ron DeSantis. DeSantis has yet to announce his candidacy, but it is suspected he might make an announcement any day now.
"TRUMP Hating Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, whose family and friends are Big Time Haters also, will be working overtime on this treasonous quest," the 76-year-old continued his message, calling out the special counsel member named by the United States Department of Justice to oversee criminal investigations of the father-of-five.
"They are scoundrels and cheats. THIS IS ALL ABOUT ELECTION INTERFERENCE. I hope Republicans in Congress are watching!!!" he concluded.
In his recent social media ramblings, Trump refers to his many open investigations including his highly publicized indictment over his hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. As OK! previously reported, the candidate may be adding another criminal charge to his list.
On Thursday, May 18, in a letter written to the chief judge of the Fulton County courthouse, Attorney Fani Willis asked there to be no "trials and in-person hearings during the weeks beginning Monday, August 7 and Monday, August 14," in order to charge Trump for his potential election interference in the 2020.
Additionally, Willis sent a second letter to Georgia law enforcement, to inform them she will be declaring "charging decisions resulting from the investigation my office has been conducting into possible criminal interference in the administration of Georgia's 2020 general election" sometime in her fourth term, which starts in early July.
The lawyer has reportedly been investigating Trump's interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential election since last year. Willis allegedly has spoken to "fake electors" who claimed the republican had won the state at the time and has cut immunity deals with them.