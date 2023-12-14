Donald Trump Accuses Joe Biden of Violating the Constitution to Win a Presidential Election

Trump's latest allegations follow his previous calls for the termination of certain parts of the Constitution.

As OK! previously reported, last year, the ex-prez posed the question on his social media platform, Truth Social, asking his 6.5 million followers, "Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?" Trump suggested that a fraud of such magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and even constitutional articles.

Although Trump's claims have been consistently debunked, they continue to resonate with a portion of the population.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!