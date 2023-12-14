OK Magazine
Donald Trump Accuses Joe Biden of Violating the Constitution to Win a Presidential Election

donald trump accuses joe biden of violating the constitution to win
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 14 2023, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump made unfounded allegations during a rally in Iowa on Wednesday, December 13, accusing President Joe Biden of attempting to remain in power by violating the Constitution.

Trump's remarks come amid his own ongoing legal challenges, with federal criminal indictments from four jurisdictions, two of which are related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

donald trump accuses joe biden of violating the constitution to win
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump accused Joe Biden of violating the Constitution.

Trump's false claims of a rigged election after losing in 2020 led to him pressuring Republican officials in states he lost to subvert the election results.

The former president once infamously demanded Georgia's secretary of state to "find" 11,780 votes, which would have tipped the scales in his favor. Additionally, Trump urged his vice president, Mike Pence, to refuse to recognize the election results during the certification process in Congress, a move that exceeded his constitutional authority.

donald trump accuses joe biden of violating the constitution to win
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden is currently under an impeachment inquiry.

During a recent rally, Trump addressed the crowd, stating, "Crooked Joe Biden and the far-left lunatics are desperate to stop us by any means necessary. They're willing to violate the U.S. Constitution at levels never seen before in order to win an election."

Trump further accused the Biden administration and Democrats of using law enforcement as a weapon for high-level election interference, attributing this to their alleged poor performance at the polls.

donald trump accuses joe biden of violating the constitution to win
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump currently faces 91 criminal charges.

Trump's latest allegations follow his previous calls for the termination of certain parts of the Constitution.

As OK! previously reported, last year, the ex-prez posed the question on his social media platform, Truth Social, asking his 6.5 million followers, "Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?" Trump suggested that a fraud of such magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and even constitutional articles.

Although Trump's claims have been consistently debunked, they continue to resonate with a portion of the population.

Source: OK!

The former president is in a commanding lead in the GOP presidential primary and is likely to be the party's 2024 nominee.

According to Real Clear Politics, Trump is averaging at around 60.3 percent with likely Republican voters, while in a distant second place, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sits 47.7 points behind at 12.6 percent. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is in third place at 12.6 percent and business mogul Vivek Ramaswamy currently holds fourth place at 4.9 percent.

