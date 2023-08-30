Donald Trump Suggests Terminating 'All Rules, Regulations and Articles' in Order to Declare the 'Rightful Winner' of 2020 Election
Donald Trump is currently facing two indictments in connection with his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election — but that didn't stop him from yet again implying that the "rightful winner" still needed to be declared.
The embattled ex-prez took to social media with shocking claims that the alleged voter fraud meant that constitutional "rules and regulations" could be terminated.
"So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?" he wrote to his Truth Social platform.
"A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution," he continued. "Our great 'Founders' did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Election!"
As OK! previously reported, Trump has been indicted four times this year and faces a total of 91 counts. This makes him the first former POTUS to ever be criminally charged.
He received 34 counts of falsifying business documents, 40 counts for his alleged mishandling of classified documents, four counts for attempting to overturn the 2020 election to include his actions surrounding the January 6th Capitol riots, and 13 additional counts for efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
The 77-year-old's first trial is currently scheduled to start on March 4, 2024 — the day before the presidential primary election day, also known as Super Tuesday — despite his legal team requesting a 2026 trial date.
"Today a biased, Trump Hating Judge gave me only a two month extension, just what our corrupt government wanted, SUPER TUESDAY," the former POTUS penned to Truth Social on Monday, August 28. "I will APPEAL!"