‘Not Watchable': Donald Trump Plans on Skipping Next Republican Primary Debate in Alabama

It was the third debate Trump has decided to skip in favor of doing his own event. This decision has had little impact on the former president's lead amongst likely Republican voters.

According to Real Clear Politics, Trump is averaging at around 58.5% with likely Republican voters, while in a distant second place, DeSantis sits 44.1 points behind at 14.4%. Haley is in third place at 9% and Ramaswamy currently holds fourth place at 4.7%.

All other candidates still in the race are polling at 2% or less.