Democrats 'Begging Michelle Obama to Run in 2024': 'Secret Back-Channel Talks' to Replace 'Bumbling' Joe Biden, News Report Claims

Could Michelle Obama be the Democrats' secret weapon to winning the 2024 presidential election?

Members of the left-wing party are reportedly begging the former first lady to run for president after a new poll showed her coming out victorious at 48 percent over President Joe Biden, at 36 percent, in potential support if she were to kickstart a campaign for the Democratic nomination.

A recent poll suggested Michelle Obama would have greater support than President Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

The "secret back-channel talks" reported by Radar Online urging Obama to run came after liberals were left "panicked" by another recent poll suggesting former President Donald Trump had a strong lead over his Republican rivals despite facing four indictments within the last six months.

"Democrats say somebody has to stop Trump and Barack knows Michelle is the best person to do it! Party heavyweights are secretly testing the waters for support," a source revealed to the news outlet, noting the creation of the "draft Michelle" campaign.

"If Michelle announced, the election would go immediately from a hotly contested footrace to a landslide," the insider insisted, seemingly doubtful of Biden winning a second term.

New pleas for the 59-year-old to take a shot at becoming the first woman president come after Beltway sources previously admitted the Becoming author's husband, Barack Obama, "recognizes the gravity of the situation with Joe’s disappointing poll numbers."

"He had hoped that the president would have rallied and come into his own at this point, but that clearly hasn’t happened," the insider noted. "With 2024 growing closer and closer, he had to act since he apparently fears Joe is getting too old and frail to win."

But didn't Barack already back his former vice president and publicly express support for Joe campaigning for a second term?

Source: OK!

"While Barack has already endorsed Biden, he’s reneged in private and will publicly throw Joe overboard in a heartbeat if he thinks that the election is on the line," a second source spilled of the former president's previous endorsement of America's current Commander-in-Chief.

While whispers are growing behind the scenes of the Democratic Party, the Obamas have not publicly confirmed or addressed the possibility of Michelle launching a political campaign.

