'His Usual Pre-Game': Donald Trump Jr. Accused of Doing Drugs on Camera Before Interview on Fox News

Ron Filipkowski, the Editor in Chief of MeidasTouch, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out Trump Jr., writing: "Good lord what a mess."

Another X user shared a separate clip of Don Jr. popping something in his mouth and commented: "Not enough are talking about how drugs are playing a big part in the policy making decisions of this administration."

A third person joked: "This is just Donny Boy doing his normal pre-game before he has to make a public appearance. Don't worry though... it's only a problem when he runs out."