'His Usual Pre-Game': Donald Trump Jr. Accused of Doing Drugs on Camera Before Interview on Fox News
Donald Trump Jr. was ridiculed on social media after he appeared to put something in his mouth during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.
Trump Jr. also appeared to slur his words throughout the chat, leading many critics to accuse him of being high on something before the camera rolled.
Ron Filipkowski, the Editor in Chief of MeidasTouch, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out Trump Jr., writing: "Good lord what a mess."
Another X user shared a separate clip of Don Jr. popping something in his mouth and commented: "Not enough are talking about how drugs are playing a big part in the policy making decisions of this administration."
A third person joked: "This is just Donny Boy doing his normal pre-game before he has to make a public appearance. Don't worry though... it's only a problem when he runs out."
This isn't the first time Trump Jr. was accused of being high on drugs on camera.
During a separate Fox News interview, the president's son was ridiculed for slurring his words when he spoke with Maria Bartiromo in December 2024.
One user shared the video in a post on X and wrote: "Wow. A seemingly intoxicated Donald Trump Jr. can’t get his words out and gets our nation’s capitol wrong by calling it 'Washington, T.C.' Is he drunk, high, or just stupid?"
Another X user commented on the post, stating: "Three things can be true at once. Look at the color of his eyes! ... He was probably thinking 'Washington, THC' Just saying."
As OK! previously reported, Trump Jr. was filmed putting his hand into his pocket and then sticking his finger in his gums in November during a SpaceX launch with his father's new bestie Elon Musk.
In response to the clip, many alleged that Trump Jr. could have been doing cocaine.
Trump Jr.'s ex-girlfriend Aubrey O'Day revealed that she and her ex would get high together.
“I mean, he’s either on serious Adderall or conflicted inside,” O’Day said, commenting on the way Trump Jr. has acted in the last few years. “He doesn’t look well... for a while now.”
“We did drugs together,” O’Day said. “Cocaine was never one of them, he never showed any interest. So I can’t say that.”