Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson 'Didn't Try to Hide Their Love' During PDA-Packed Date at Mar-a-Lago: Source

According to a source, the new couple had a PDA-packed date at president-elect Donald Trump 's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on the night of Wednesday, December 11.

A source revealed Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson 'paraded their love' while dining at Mar-a-Lago on December 11.

An eyewitness claimed the pair "paraded their love for all to see" while at the Palm Beach resort, where they greeted Don Jr.'s father, 78, "before he left in a long motorcade of black SUVs and motorcycles" and headed to NYC.

Another insider said the "Triggered" podcast host, 46, and the socialite, 38, "didn’t try to hide their love as they laughed and whispered to each other in the buffet line."

The source noted the twosome "mingled and greeted other guests like a sophisticated political couple."