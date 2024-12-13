Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson 'Didn't Try to Hide Their Love' During PDA-Packed Date at Mar-a-Lago: Source
Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are no longer keeping their romance low-key.
According to a source, the new couple had a PDA-packed date at president-elect Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on the night of Wednesday, December 11.
An eyewitness claimed the pair "paraded their love for all to see" while at the Palm Beach resort, where they greeted Don Jr.'s father, 78, "before he left in a long motorcade of black SUVs and motorcycles" and headed to NYC.
Another insider said the "Triggered" podcast host, 46, and the socialite, 38, "didn’t try to hide their love as they laughed and whispered to each other in the buffet line."
The source noted the twosome "mingled and greeted other guests like a sophisticated political couple."
One onlooker spilled to a news outlet, "Don looked dapper in a natty blue blazer, blue shirt and kaki slacks" while "Bettina — a tall drink of water if there ever was one — looked very fit and athletic."
"People whispered she looked like ‘a Palm Beach goddess from the '50s,’ the resort’s golden age," they added.
As OK! reported, when Don Jr. and Bettina stepped out holding hands on Monday, December 9, it had never been confirmed he and fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle had split despite mounting rumors.
Though Bettina and her man first sparked romance rumors in August, it wasn't until this month that they showed any PDA.
- Caught! Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Hold Hands on Dinner Date Amid Rumors He Split From Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle
- Donald Trump Jr. Is 'Smitten' With 'Smart' Bettina Anderson After 'Amicable' Split From Kimberly Guilfoyle
- Donald Trump Jr. and Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Travel Overseas Together Amid Breakup Rumors: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
One source told a news outlet that the former TV star, 54, and Don Jr. "broke up before the election and started to divide assets around the end of September," but they didn't want the news to distract from the race to the White House, so they kept their lips zipped.
The insider said the exes, who became engaged in 2020, split because they "just had different goals," but things have remained "amicable."
Meanwhile, another source claimed Kimberly was never a hit with the Trump family.
"Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father’s eyes," the source explained. "Someone like Bettina, who is and has been a model and is in Waspy circles of Palm Beach, is something that would impress him."
"Don Jr. has been telling people for months that Kim is so uptight," they added.
"They were never fully behind Kimberly," another person said of The Trumps. "She’s viciously ambitious and tries WAY too hard with the family. Let’s just say that Don Jr. and the rest of them got the distinct impression that Kimberly liked the idea of being a Trump more than she liked him."
Page Six reported on the couple's date at Mar-a-Lago.