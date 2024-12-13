or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Donald Trump Jr.
OK LogoCOUPLES

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson 'Didn't Try to Hide Their Love' During PDA-Packed Date at Mar-a-Lago: Source

Composite photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson.
Source: mega;@bettina_anderson/instagram

A source said Donald Trump Jr. is 'smitten' with Bettina Anderson.

By:

Dec. 13 2024, Published 12:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are no longer keeping their romance low-key.

According to a source, the new couple had a PDA-packed date at president-elect Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on the night of Wednesday, December 11.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr bettina anderson didnt hide love date mar a lago
Source: mega

A source revealed Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson 'paraded their love' while dining at Mar-a-Lago on December 11.

Article continues below advertisement

An eyewitness claimed the pair "paraded their love for all to see" while at the Palm Beach resort, where they greeted Don Jr.'s father, 78, "before he left in a long motorcade of black SUVs and motorcycles" and headed to NYC.

Another insider said the "Triggered" podcast host, 46, and the socialite, 38, "didn’t try to hide their love as they laughed and whispered to each other in the buffet line."

The source noted the twosome "mingled and greeted other guests like a sophisticated political couple."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr bettina anderson didnt hide love date mar a lago
Source: @bettina_anderson/instagram

The pair are no longer hiding their love and were first photographed holding hands on December 9.

Article continues below advertisement

One onlooker spilled to a news outlet, "Don looked dapper in a natty blue blazer, blue shirt and kaki slacks" while "Bettina — a tall drink of water if there ever was one — looked very fit and athletic."

"People whispered she looked like ‘a Palm Beach goddess from the '50s,’ the resort’s golden age," they added.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, when Don Jr. and Bettina stepped out holding hands on Monday, December 9, it had never been confirmed he and fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle had split despite mounting rumors.

Though Bettina and her man first sparked romance rumors in August, it wasn't until this month that they showed any PDA.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump Jr.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr bettina anderson didnt hide love date mar a lago
Source: mega;@bettina_anderson/instagram

Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle got engaged in 2020, but despite his new romance, they still haven't confirmed they split.

Article continues below advertisement

One source told a news outlet that the former TV star, 54, and Don Jr. "broke up before the election and started to divide assets around the end of September," but they didn't want the news to distract from the race to the White House, so they kept their lips zipped.

The insider said the exes, who became engaged in 2020, split because they "just had different goals," but things have remained "amicable."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr bettina anderson didnt hide love date mar a lago
Source: mega

One source claimed the Trump family had never been a huge fan of Guilfoyle.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, another source claimed Kimberly was never a hit with the Trump family.

"Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father’s eyes," the source explained. "Someone like Bettina, who is and has been a model and is in Waspy circles of Palm Beach, is something that would impress him."

"Don Jr. has been telling people for months that Kim is so uptight," they added.

"They were never fully behind Kimberly," another person said of The Trumps. "She’s viciously ambitious and tries WAY too hard with the family. Let’s just say that Don Jr. and the rest of them got the distinct impression that Kimberly liked the idea of being a Trump more than she liked him."

Page Six reported on the couple's date at Mar-a-Lago.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.