Donald Trump Jr. Believes Bettina Anderson Would 'Impress' Father Donald Trump as President-Elect Finds Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Uptight': Source
Would Bettina Anderson be a better fit for the Trump family?
According to a source, Donald Trump Jr. believes his alleged new girlfriend may be his perfect match despite being engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle.
“Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father’s eyes," the insider spilled. "Someone like Bettina, who is and has been a model and is in Waspy circles of Palm Beach, is something that would impress him.”
The source also mentioned Donald Trump has some gripes with Kim — who said “yes” to Don Jr.’s proposal in 2020.
“Don Jr. has been telling people for months that Kim is so uptight and always dresses so professionally in these kinds of dresses and high heels, and never looks relaxed or casual," the insider claimed. "The tight dresses need to go and she has been told that."
Reports of Donald’s alleged issues with Kim came as Don Jr. has been repeatedly spotted with Bettina since August.
Another source claimed the pair has been seeing each other for “about six months.” They also alleged Don Jr. "even took her on a trip to Alaska and introduced her around as his girlfriend when he was still very much with Kim."
In early December, the duo was seen getting cozy in Palm Beach, Fla., for Bettina’s birthday. The couple was spotted dining together in the coastal city and even shamelessly held hands despite no public acknowledgment of Don Jr. and Kim's split.
As OK! previously reported, now that Don Jr. and Bettina’s romance has developed, the socialite "wants Kim out of the area.”
“They are trying to send Kim abroad,” the insider shared. “They waited for the election to pass, but they didn’t want the split to get in the way of anything to hurt Donald in the election.”
Though Kim did not get the guy, she was recently appointed to serve as the ambassador to Greece in Donald’s upcoming administration.
"Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect, make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad," the president-elect penned in a Truth Social post. "Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation."
Don Jr. reacted to the news by declaring he was "so proud" of Kim.
"She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an ambassador," he stated. "She will be an amazing leader for America First."
