Donald Trump Jr.'s Family Was 'Never Fully' Behind Him Dating Kimberly Guilfoyle as Split Rumors Swirl: 'Some of Them Were Turned Off by Her'

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. with Kimberly Guilfoyle and a picture of Donald Trump.
Source: mega

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle reportedly became engaged at the end of 2020 but didn't confirm the news until 2022.

By:

Nov. 28 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Though Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have yet to comment on recent breakup speculation, the dad-of-five's relatives will likely not be too upset if the rumors turn out to be true.

According to a source, "despite what the Trumps might say in public, they were never fully behind Kimberly."

donald trump jr family never fully behind dating kimberly guilfoyle split rumors
Source: mega

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have been facing split rumors for a couple of months.

"Some of them were even turned off by her, though they’ll never admit it," the source told a news publication of the former TV star, 54, who started dating Trump Jr., 46, in 2018, and confirmed their engagement in 2022.

"She’s viciously ambitious and tries WAY too hard with the family," the insider spilled. "Let’s just say that Don Jr. and the rest of them got the distinct impression that Kimberly liked the idea of being a Trump more than she liked him."

donald trump jr family never fully behind dating kimberly guilfoyle split rumors
Source: mega

A source claimed the businessman's family was never fully supportive of the relationship.

Another insider claimed the breakup gossip may have some truth to it, sharing, "Don and Kimberly haven’t been getting along for a while now — perhaps as long as a year."

Split rumors heightened when the mother-of-one wasn't present for a Trump family photo taken on the night of the 2024 presidential election — however, the "Triggered" podcast host's ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, was.

donald trump jr family never fully behind dating kimberly guilfoyle split rumors
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer

Guilfoyle wasn't present in a Trump family photo on election night earlier this month.

The breakup rumors began in September when a writer claimed Trump Jr. had "moved on" from Guilfoyle.

That same month, a report alleged Trump Jr. was caught on an August date with socialite Bettina Anderson in Palm Beach, Fla.

"She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her," an eyewitness told one news outlet. "They looked totally relaxed, she wearing a white shirt tied off to show her midriff and wide leg pants, he in shorts and a t-shirt."

"I guess they're not trying to hide it. They've been seen together all over Palm Beach," a separate insider revealed of the duo spending time together.

Another source said the former prosecutor was probably aware of Trump Jr.'s actions.

donald trump jr family never fully behind dating kimberly guilfoyle split rumors
Source: @kimberlyguilfoyle/instagram

The pair began dating in 2018.

"Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina — or didn't want to know," the insider spilled to a news outlet of the messy situation. "Did she hear whispers that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably."

"She's no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you," the insider added.

However, in late September, Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. were by each other's side when they traveled to Serbia and Romania.

Guilfoyle shares one child with ex-husband Gavin Newsom, whom she split from in 2005 after marrying in 2001. Trump Jr. and his ex-wife were married from 2005 to 2018.

The National Enquirer reported on the Trump family not being that fond of Guilfoyle.

