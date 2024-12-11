or
Donald Trump Jr. Gushes Over 'Amazing' Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Amid Rumors Their Romance Is 'Over'

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle got engaged in 2020.

By:

Dec. 11 2024, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

Is Donald Trump Jr. trying to have his cake and eat it too?

On Tuesday, December 10, the eldest son of Donald Trump, 46, gushed over his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, 55, for being appointed ambassador to Greece despite rumors he is cheating on her with socialite Bettina Anderson.

donald trump jr gushes fiancee kimberly guilfoyle rumors romance over
Source: MEGA

Rumors have been swirling Donald Trump Jr. has been cheating on Kimberly Guilfoyle.

"I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First,” Don Jr. penned about his lover alongside a screenshot of his father’s Truth Social post declaring Kimberly’s nomination.

The complimentary upload came after Daily Mail claimed Don Jr. and Kimberly’s romance was "over." According to a "source familiar with the family,” the duo is "waiting until after the inauguration" to call off their engagement.

The report came after the President-elect’s offspring was spotted holding hands with Bettina in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday, December 9. The pair reportedly celebrated her birthday at American restaurant Buccan in the seaside city.

In images from the outing, Bettina, 38, donned a black vest and pants, while Don Jr. wore a white collared shirt and navy suit. The alleged lovebirds were spotted hand-in-hand and cuddled up close to one another despite Don Jr. being in a relationship with the TV star.

donald trump jr gushes fiancee kimberly guilfoyle rumors romance over
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump announced 'close friend and ally' Kimberly Guilfoyle would be ambassador to Greece on Truth Social.

Additionally, the two were seen on Friday, December 6, at a bakery and allegedly spent the whole weekend together, with Don Jr. staying at Bettina’s home in West Palm Beach, Fla., for several nights.

In August, rumors swirled that Don Jr. has been allegedly cheating on Kimberly with Bettina when an eyewitness claimed he and the blonde beauty looked "smitten" with each other.

Kimberly Guilfoyle

"They were definitely on a date," the source said at the time. "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other."

After the news broke, another insider said the former wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom may have been aware of Don Jr. and Bettina’s relationship.

donald trump jr gushes fiancee kimberly guilfoyle rumors romance over
Source: @bettina_anderson/Instagram

Donald Trump Jr. and socialite Bettina Anderson were caught holding hands in Palm Beach, Fla.

"Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina — or didn't want to know," the source shared. "Did she hear whispers that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably."

"She's no fool, but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you," they added.

Though Don Jr. and Kimberly’s love affair seems to be coming to an end, the pair kept up appearances during their travels to Belgrade, Serbia, and Bucharest, Romania, in September.

The duo was all smiles in the photos Kimberly uploaded from the trip.

donald trump jr gushes fiancee kimberly guilfoyle rumors romance over
Source: MEGA

Despite being spotted with Bettina Anderson on many occasions, Donald Trump Jr. has not addressed their relationship status.

"Honored to share President Trump’s proven vision of global peace through strength, stopping endless wars & securing a more prosperous future for America and the entire world,” she captioned the post.

