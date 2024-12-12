Donald Trump Jr.'s Rumored Flame Bettina Anderson 'Wants' Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Out of the Area': 'They Are Trying to Send Her Abroad'
President-elect Donald Trump's recent decision to appoint son Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle to an overseas position may be part of a plan to get her out of the picture.
According to a political source, Donald Jr.'s rumored girlfriend Bettina Anderson "wants Kim out of the area" as her alleged relationship with the former first son appears to heat up.
“They are trying to send Kim abroad,” the source claimed. “They waited for the election to pass but they didn’t want the split to get in the way of anything to hurt Donald in the election.”
As OK! previously reported, Kim and Donald Jr. began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2020. However, rumors swirled the pair quietly called it quits when they appeared to distance themselves from each other over several months. The gossip only intensified when Donald Jr. was seen holding hands with the 38-year-old socialite in Palm Beach, Flo., earlier this month.
On Tuesday, December 10, Donald Sr. announced he'd chosen Kim to serve as the ambassador to Greece in his upcoming administration.
"Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad," he wrote in his statement shared to Truth Social. "Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation."
The former Fox News host quickly accepted the nomination. In her own social media post, she said she was "honored" to be offered the position and said she looked forward to "delivering on the Trump agenda, supporting our Greek allies, and ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity."
"President Trump’s historic victory is bringing hope and optimism to the American people and to freedom-loving allies across the world," she penned. "It was the democratic values born in Greece that helped shape the founding of America. And now, we have an opportunity to honor that history by bringing better days here at home and abroad."
Despite the rumors of their alleged split, Donald Jr. reacted to the news by declaring he was "so proud" of Kim. "She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an ambassador," he wrote. "She will be an amazing leader for America First."
Neither Donald Jr. nor Kim have publicly clarified the status of their relationship.
