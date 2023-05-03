Donald Trump Jr. Blasts Fox News for Not Inviting Him on in 9 Months: 'They're Trying to Do the America First Movement'

“I got into it for the same reason. I’ve been seeing, I’ve been watching the censorship happening even in conservative mainstream media. I mean, you saw what sort of Fox did to Tucker Carlson, last week and the week before that, it was Dan Bongino and, you know, the people who would actually question some of that narrative,” Trump Jr. said.

“Like, is it a brilliant plan to send $130 billion dollars to Ukraine, one of the most corrupt nations in the world, while simultaneously launching not just a proxy war, which we’ve been fighting for two years with Russia, but also seemingly a ground war, against the world’s largest nuclear power by volume of nuclear ballistic missiles,” he continued.