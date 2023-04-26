Tucker Carlson Spotted for the First Time Since Fox News Firing, Says 'Retirement is Going Great So Far'
Tucker Carlson is living his best life!
On Tuesday, April 26, Carlson was spotted in Florida after being fired from Fox News just one day earlier.
Though the 53-year-old was reportedly "blindsided" by the exit, as he found out just 10 minutes before Fox News put out their statement, Carlson — who worked there for 14 years — looked unbothered amidst the upsetting news.
The unemployed TV personality was seen riding around in his golf cart along with wife Susan. The former Tucker Carlson Tonight star sported a buttondown shirt and khaki pants while Susan wore a patterned dress, and the pair was all smiles as they cruised across their $5.5 million home in Boca Grande, Fla.
As Carlson approached the media, he joked, "Retirement is going great so far."
Carlson was not the only one that did not expect his shocking ousting from the network, as the producers and crew of his nightly show were preparing for filming later in the day, according to former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.
"They were in the middle of that," O'Reilly claimed. "And boom: Tucker Carlson is history at the Fox News Channel. That's how fast it came. I know he didn't want to go out this way. I don't even know if he knows what the inner decision-making was."
Though the reason for his exit has not been disclosed, some say his many messages to staff and execs could have played a factor. Allegedly, the news network even has an "oppo file" on the famous conservative in case Carlson tries to claim wrongful termination.
As OK! previously reported, former president Donald Trump was also stunned to hear about Carlson’s firing.
"Well, I'm shocked, I'm surprised. He's a very good person and a very good man," the 76-year-old told Newsmax host Greg Kelly on Monday. "And very talented, as you know. He had very high ratings."
"That was something. That's a big one," Trump added.
Regardless of the fact that Carlson admitted via a leaked text that he "passionately hated" Trump, the ex-POTUS continued to gush about the commentator.
"I think Tucker's been terrific," he said. "Especially over the last year or so, he's been terrific to me."
