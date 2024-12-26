Donald Trump Jr. Brings New Flame Bettina Anderson to Mar-a-Lago Christmas Party After Split From Kimberly Guilfoyle: Photos
Donald Trump Jr. was seen with his new flame, Bettina Anderson, at the Trump family Christmas celebration at Mar-a-Lago on December 25.
At the event, which took place in Palm Beach, Fla., the 46-year-old was pictured next to Anderson, 37, as they dined with the President-elect's family.
Anderson, who wore a red dress, was seen sitting at Donald Trump’s table alongside Melania and Barron Trump.
Kimberly Guilfoyle, Don Jr.'s ex-fiancée of four years, was reportedly not at the Trump dinner this year.
Insiders and friends of the Trump family are reportedly urging Don Jr. to end his relationship with Bettina. Concerns about her past support for the Black Lives Matter movement and strict COVID rules have been raised and some worry that she may not be "MAGA enough" for the family or have the right social reputation.
Sources have speculated that Bettina may be using Don Jr. as a stepping stone to connect with other influential figures like Elon Musk. The insiders also allege that she is known for dating wealthy older men who fit her upper-class lifestyle.
Anderson, who has been accused of social climbing, reportedly plans to join Don Jr. at his father's Inauguration next month.
"It's one thing to worry about Palm Beach shenanigans making a stop at Mar-a-Lago," said a source close to the transition team. "But to let those problems penetrate the White House is a new level of trouble."
However, her sudden publicity doesn't seem to bother Don Jr., as he and Bettina flew to Italy for a romantic getaway days after the news of their relationship broke.
Bettina publicly posted pictures of love letters and flowers sent to her from Don Jr. and also openly documented their luxurious European escape.
As OK! previously reported, the pair's romance came to light when images emerged of the couple kissing and cuddling while dining at a restaurant near the Trump's southern Florida residence in August.
In December, the two were seen celebrating her birthday at the popular downtown restaurant Buccan in Florida.
It's been reported their burgeoning relationship is “the talk of Palm Beach” and that the New York businessman has been staying at her West Palm Beach townhouse rather than the $15.5 million mansion he and Kimberly bought together in 2021.
