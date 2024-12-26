Donald Trump Jr. Brings New Flame Bettina Anderson to Mar-a-Lago Christmas Party After Split From Kimberly Guilfoyle: Photos

Donald Trump Jr. was seen with his new flame, Bettina Anderson, at the Trump family Christmas celebration at Mar-a-Lago on December 25.

At the event, which took place in Palm Beach, Fla., the 46-year-old was pictured next to Anderson, 37, as they dined with the President-elect's family.

Anderson, who wore a red dress, was seen sitting at Donald Trump’s table alongside Melania and Barron Trump.