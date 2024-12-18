Donald Trump Jr. Takes New Flame Bettina Anderson on Romantic Getaway to Italy After Confirming Kimberly Guilfoyle Split
Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson flew to Europe for a romantic vacation.
On Thursday, December 12, the pair was photographed waiting for a flight to Madrid at Miami International Airport. Trump Jr., 46, was seen drinking a Diet Coke while Anderson, 38, had a beer.
But it appears Spain was not their final destination on their overseas getaway as it's been reported the couple has been touring Italy this week.
On Tuesday, December 17, the Florida socialite took to her Instagram Stories and shared a since-expired snapshot that appeared to be taken inside a gondola. It was followed by a vintage photo of her mother sharing a sweet kiss with a man on a gondola. She captioned the picture, "That's amore."
Anderson also shared a photo of the Cipriani logo and a pair of Frette slippers. However, Trump Jr. was not featured in any of her social media updates.
Trump Jr. had previously been linked to Guilfoyle since 2018, but the duo sparked breakup rumors after they appeared to distance themselves from each other several months before the 2024 presidential election.
As OK! previously reported, they amicably split and began to "divide assets around the end of September," according to a source who noted they didn't publicly announce their decision to avoid detracting from "important issues."
Earlier this month, Trump Jr. finally spoke out on their split as he congratulated Guilfoyle on her nomination for ambassador to Greece.
"Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond," he said in a statement. "I could not be more proud of her and the important role she’ll continue to play in my father‘s administration. She’s been an undefeated prosecutor, national TV news star, a leader of the MAGA movement and close advisor to the president. The people of Greece are getting an absolute star and now the whole world will see it more than ever."
As for his relationship with Anderson, the businessman is reportedly already "smitten" with her.
"It’s just about them," a separate insider claimed. "He wants a partner. She doesn’t need anything from him and just wants to be with him ... It’s a new relationship. He likes her a lot and has a lot of respect for her."
