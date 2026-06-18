Politics Donald Trump Jr. Buys Massive Lot in West Palm Beach With New Wife Bettina Anderson Source: @bettinatrump/instagram Newlyweds Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are planning to build an eight-bedroom home in West Palm Beach, Florida. Lesley Abravanel June 18 2026, Published 11:18 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Newlyweds Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson have purchased a double lot in the neighborhood of West Palm Beach, Fla., with plans to build an eight-bedroom home. The reported real estate acquisition comes just weeks after their Memorial Day weekend wedding on a private island in the Bahamas. The planned large-scale residence is intended to accommodate their family — which currently includes Trump Jr.'s five children from his previous marriage to Vanessa Trump — amid reports the newlyweds hope to have children together in the near future.

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Source: MEGA Donal Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are building a home together.

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Source: MEGA The couple wed in the Bahamas in May.

Before purchasing the land, Don Jr. had moved into the socialite's luxe West Palm Beach townhouse in January 2025, where the couple resided leading up to their marriage. The new construction will allow them to remain in the Palm Beach area, close to his father’s for-profit country club, Mar-a-Lago, and other Trump family members who reside nearby in West Palm Beach and Jupiter. He also continues to co-own a $9.7 million mansion in nearby Jupiter, which he purchased in 2021 with his former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and later listed for $30 million in January 2026.

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Inside the Couple's Neighborhood

View this post on Instagram Source: @donaldtrumpjr/instagram The first son shared footage from his beachy wedding celebration on Instagram.

Don Jr. and Bettina’s new neighborhood, originally designed in the 1920s to replicate the charm of Brooklyn's Prospect Park, features a mix of historic Mediterranean Revival homes and newly constructed luxury houses. It attracts residents who value its proximity to downtown, the Intracoastal Waterway along Flagler Drive, and Palm Beach Island. Members Only: Palm Beach Netflix star and real estate designer Hilary Musser owns a massive mansion in the immediate area facing the Intracoastal Waterway. The new ‘hood is a long way from Georgia, however, where Don Jr. made headlines on Tuesday, June 16, by publicly supporting healthcare CEO Rick Jackson in Georgia's highly contested, multimillion-dollar Republican gubernatorial primary runoff.

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Will Donald Trump Jr. Run for the White House?

Source: MEGA ; @bettinatrump/instagram Rumors are swirling that Donald Trump Jr. could run alongside J.D. Vance in 2028.

Following his wedding, political insiders have reported that Don Jr. and his wife are positioning themselves as a political power couple. Early polling has fueled speculation about a potential 2028 presidential bid, setting up a possible future MAGA primary dynamic alongside Vice President J.D. Vance. Despite his dubious future in politics in the wake of his father’s disastrous run, Don Jr. continues to rake in the profits off the presidency.

Source: @bettinatrump/instagram The newlyweds first sparked dating rumors in August 2024.