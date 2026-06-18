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Donald Trump Jr. Buys Massive Lot in West Palm Beach With New Wife Bettina Anderson

Photo of Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr.
Source: @bettinatrump/instagram

Newlyweds Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are planning to build an eight-bedroom home in West Palm Beach, Florida.

June 18 2026, Published 11:18 a.m. ET

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Newlyweds Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson have purchased a double lot in the neighborhood of West Palm Beach, Fla., with plans to build an eight-bedroom home.

The reported real estate acquisition comes just weeks after their Memorial Day weekend wedding on a private island in the Bahamas.

The planned large-scale residence is intended to accommodate their family — which currently includes Trump Jr.'s five children from his previous marriage to Vanessa Trump — amid reports the newlyweds hope to have children together in the near future.

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Photo of Donal Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are building a home together.
Source: MEGA

Donal Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are building a home together.

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Photo of The couple wed in the Bahamas in May.
Source: MEGA

The couple wed in the Bahamas in May.

Before purchasing the land, Don Jr. had moved into the socialite's luxe West Palm Beach townhouse in January 2025, where the couple resided leading up to their marriage.

The new construction will allow them to remain in the Palm Beach area, close to his father’s for-profit country club, Mar-a-Lago, and other Trump family members who reside nearby in West Palm Beach and Jupiter.

He also continues to co-own a $9.7 million mansion in nearby Jupiter, which he purchased in 2021 with his former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and later listed for $30 million in January 2026.

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Inside the Couple's Neighborhood

Source: @donaldtrumpjr/instagram

The first son shared footage from his beachy wedding celebration on Instagram.

Don Jr. and Bettina’s new neighborhood, originally designed in the 1920s to replicate the charm of Brooklyn's Prospect Park, features a mix of historic Mediterranean Revival homes and newly constructed luxury houses. It attracts residents who value its proximity to downtown, the Intracoastal Waterway along Flagler Drive, and Palm Beach Island.

Members Only: Palm Beach Netflix star and real estate designer Hilary Musser owns a massive mansion in the immediate area facing the Intracoastal Waterway.

The new ‘hood is a long way from Georgia, however, where Don Jr. made headlines on Tuesday, June 16, by publicly supporting healthcare CEO Rick Jackson in Georgia's highly contested, multimillion-dollar Republican gubernatorial primary runoff.

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Will Donald Trump Jr. Run for the White House?

Photo of Rumors are swirling that Donald Trump Jr. could run alongside J.D. Vance in 2028.
Source: MEGA ; @bettinatrump/instagram

Rumors are swirling that Donald Trump Jr. could run alongside J.D. Vance in 2028.

Following his wedding, political insiders have reported that Don Jr. and his wife are positioning themselves as a political power couple.

Early polling has fueled speculation about a potential 2028 presidential bid, setting up a possible future MAGA primary dynamic alongside Vice President J.D. Vance.

Despite his dubious future in politics in the wake of his father’s disastrous run, Don Jr. continues to rake in the profits off the presidency.

Photo of The newlyweds first sparked dating rumors in August 2024.
Source: @bettinatrump/instagram

The newlyweds first sparked dating rumors in August 2024.

His venture capital fund, 1789 Capital, is facing fresh scrutiny over its early investment in rare earth mineral startup Vulcan Elements.

Democratic senators have requested investigations into potential conflicts of interest after the company received a rapid $620 million Pentagon loan and a $50 million CHIPS Act grant shortly after Don Jr.’s fund backed it.

Both Don Jr. and the Pentagon have denied any political favoritism or wrongdoing.

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