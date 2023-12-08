Donald Trump Jr. Faces Backlash for Claiming Joe Biden Wants Everyone 'Locked Up and Silent'
Former President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is facing backlash for claiming President Joe Biden wants to lock up his political opponents — something Don Jr.'s father admitted he plans on doing himself.
Don Jr. released a new episode of his on-camera podcast "Triggered," where he discussed how the Biden administration wants to make "memes" illegal.
The former first son told his audience, "The fact is this, guys. The Biden regime wants us all locked up and silent."
A clip of the podcast was shared by Ron Filipkowski of The Meidas Touch on X — formerly known as Twitter — where a number of X users took the opportunity to point out Don Jr.'s hypocrisy.
One user commented, "So this is just the classic 'I'm going to claim my enemy is doing EXACTLY what I want to do' trick. What's sad is that the MAGA crowd will eat this up without seeing the irony."
Another wrote, "The fact is this, Junior, Biden doesn't really think about any of you, but clearly, he's living rent-free in your heads 24/7."
A third user posted a meme of the Peanuts character Snoopy typing, "Dear Trump: the media's not out to get you. You committed crimes. America's out to get you. The media's just covering it."
- Donald Trump Trashes the Biden Family at Florida Rally: 'My Kids Aren't So Spoiled'
- Donald Trump Jr. Labels President Joe Biden A 'Moron' After Former Senator Hints At Reelection Campaign
- Donald Trump Jr. Claims 'They Want to Throw My Dad in Jail for a Thousand Years' as He Prepares to Testify in Fraud Trial
As OK! previously reported, the ex-POTUS announced he has "no choice" but to "lock people up" if he wins the 2024 presidential election.
During a sit-down interview with Glenn Beck, the radio show host brought up Donald repeatedly calling to "lock her up" — referring to political rival Hillary Clinton — throughout his 2016 campaign.
"And then when you became president, you said, ‘We don’t do that in America,'" Glenn added. "That’s what they’re doing. Do you regret not locking her up? And if you’re president again, will you lock people up?"
"Uh, the answer is you have no choice because they’re doing it to us," he replied. "I always had such great respect for the office of the president ... I never hit Biden as hard as I could have."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Don Jr. and Sr. are both involved in the Trump Organization's ongoing civil fraud trial in New York.
Both of them, along with Eric and Ivanka Trump, have all testified in the case and attempted to distance themselves from any form of responsibility for the faulty filing and false value assessments of Trump properties.