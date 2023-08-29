Donald Trump Declares He Won't Have Any Choice But to 'Lock People Up' If He Wins the 2024 Election
Donald Trump confirmed that he plans to "lock people up" if he wins the 2024 presidential election.
During a Tuesday, August 29, sit-down with Glenn Beck, the radio show host brought up Trump repeatedly calling to "lock her up" — referring to political rival Hillary Clinton — throughout his 2016 campaign.
"And then when you became president, you said, ‘We don’t do that in America,'" Beck added. "That’s what they’re doing. Do you regret not locking her up? And if you’re president again, will you lock people up?"
"Uh, the answer is you have no choice because they’re doing it to us," Trump replied. "I always had such great respect for the office of the president ... I never hit [Joe] Biden as hard as I could have."
The embattled former POTUS then blamed President Biden for his recent legal battles, claiming that "every one of these indictments is him."
"You know, I don’t think he’s sharp enough to think about much, but he was there and he was probably the one giving the order," he continued. "But he was, you know, hard to believe that he even thinks about that because he’s gone."
"I don’t know if you know this, he put his top person into the office of the Manhattan district attorney. They’ve been in total coordination with Fani Willis," Trump alleged.
"The woman that I never met, that they accused me of rape, that’s being run by a Democrat, a Democrat operative, and paid for by the Democrat party," he insisted, referencing writer E. Jean Carroll's cases against him. "But these are sick people. These are evil people."
Trump is currently facing 91 felony counts from four indictments. His first trial is currently set to begin on March 4, 2024 — the day before the presidential primary election day. However, the ex-prez has vowed to fight against the trial date.
"Today a biased, Trump Hating Judge gave me only a two month extension, just what our corrupt government wanted, SUPER TUESDAY," he wrote via Truth Social on Monday, August 28. "I will APPEAL!"