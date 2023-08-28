Donald Trump Verbally Attacks Republicans in Congress for Not Impeaching 'Stone Cold Crook' Joe Biden: 'He Paid People Off'

"The Republicans in Congress, though well meaning, keep talking about an impeachment 'inquiry' on crooked Joe Biden. Look, the guy got bribed, he paid people off and he wouldn’t give one billion dollars to Ukraine unless they 'got rid of the Prosecutor,'" Trump claimed after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy revealed they may launch an impeachment inquiry if Biden doesn't hand over specifically requested documents.

"Biden is a stone cold crook — you don’t need a long INQUIRY to prove it, it’s already proven," the controversial politician continued before whining about the numerous legal battles he currently faces.