Donald Trump Verbally Attacks Republicans in Congress for Not Impeaching 'Stone Cold Crook' Joe Biden: 'He Paid People Off'

Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 28 2023, Updated 12:32 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has grown angry at Republicans in Congress for not impeaching President Joe Biden.

On Sunday, August 27, the 77-year-old took to his social media app, Truth Social, to share a lengthy rant in which he attacked the president and slammed the GOP.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump doesn't understand why President Joe Biden hasn't been impeached yet.

"The Republicans in Congress, though well meaning, keep talking about an impeachment 'inquiry' on crooked Joe Biden. Look, the guy got bribed, he paid people off and he wouldn’t give one billion dollars to Ukraine unless they 'got rid of the Prosecutor,'" Trump claimed after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy revealed they may launch an impeachment inquiry if Biden doesn't hand over specifically requested documents.

"Biden is a stone cold crook — you don’t need a long INQUIRY to prove it, it’s already proven," the controversial politician continued before whining about the numerous legal battles he currently faces.

Source: MEGA

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said an impeachment inquiry could be launched if President Joe Biden doesn't cooperate.

"These lowlifes impeached me TWICE (I WON!), and indicted me FOUR TIMES — for NOTHING!" Trump spewed of his two impeachments as president and the four arrests and indictments he received within the last six months.

"Either IMPEACH the BUM, or fade into OBLIVION. THEY DID IT TO US!" concluded Trump, who is in the running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was impeached twice as president and has since been indicted and arrested four times.

Trump's heated post came hours after McCarthy joined Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures broadcast and addressed whether Congress will launch an impeachment inquiry against Biden when they return next month.

"So, if you look at all the information we have been able to gather so far, it is a natural step forward that you would have to go to an impeachment inquiry," the Republican representative from California explained.

Source: OK!

McCarthy said an impeachment inquiry "provides Congress the apex of legal power to get all the information they need" in order for the GOP to complete its probe into the business dealings of Biden and his family.

While the president hasn't directly addressed a potential impeachment, he has previously insisted there is no truth behind accusations he was involved in his son Hunter's business dealings between the first son and his former associate Devon Archer when they were both members of the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company.

