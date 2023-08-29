Donald Trump Has the Moral Compass of an 'Axe Murderer,' Former GOP Official Warns
Former Lieutenant Governor of Georgia Geoff Duncan claimed Donald Trump was a danger to the Republican Party due to his skewed morals.
The political commentator sat down with CNN on Monday, August 28, to point out the numerous red flags the embattled ex-prez has been waving throughout his 2024 presidential election campaign.
"As Republicans, that dashboard is going off with lights and bells and whistles, telling us all the warning things we need to know," Duncan told the network.
"Ninety-one indictments. Fake Republican, a trillion dollars’ worth of debt [from his time in the White House], everything we need to see to not choose him as our nominee," he continued. "Including the fact that he’s got the moral compass of a … more like an axe murderer than a president."
"We need to do something right here, right now," he added. "This is either our pivot point or our last gasp as Republicans."
Duncan also pointed out that Trump is going to have a busy legal schedule throughout 2024 and beyond, once all of the trial dates are set for each of his indictments — appointments he won't be able to miss.
- Donald Trump Vows to Appeal His Federal Trial Date After Judge Only Allows 2-Month Extension
- Donald Trump Claims 'Radical Left Democrats' Will Step Up Their 'Fake Investigations' As His Poll Numbers Continue to Grow
- Donald Trump Planned to Announce 2020 Election Was Rigged Days Before November 3 Vote Even Took Place
"When you have four trials to have to compete with on a calendar, you’re not gonna be able to, you know, skip certain days because it’s your birthday, or skip certain days because you’ve got a nail appointment, right?" he noted. "You’re gonna have to actually go face the music."
As OK! previously reported, Trump made U.S. history when he became the first current or former POTUS to be criminally charged.
The 77-year-old received 34 counts of falsifying business documents, 40 counts related to his alleged mishandling of highly classified documents, four counts for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and 13 additional counts for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Judge Tanya S. Chutkan ruled that the federal trial for Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his actions surrounding the January 6th Capitol riots would begin on March 4, 2024.
Trump stated that he plans to appeal the date.