Donald Trump Has the Moral Compass of an 'Axe Murderer,' Former GOP Official Warns

"When you have four trials to have to compete with on a calendar, you’re not gonna be able to, you know, skip certain days because it’s your birthday, or skip certain days because you’ve got a nail appointment, right?" he noted. "You’re gonna have to actually go face the music."

As OK! previously reported, Trump made U.S. history when he became the first current or former POTUS to be criminally charged.

The 77-year-old received 34 counts of falsifying business documents, 40 counts related to his alleged mishandling of highly classified documents, four counts for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and 13 additional counts for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

