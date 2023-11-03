Donald Trump Jr. Claims Judge Found Him 'a Little Bit Amusing' During New York Fraud Trial: Watch
Donald Trump Jr. claims he brought some fun to his father's New York civil fraud trial, which occurred on Wednesday, November 1, and Thursday, November 2.
"Did two days I guess of testimony — half day yesterday, half day today. Had some fun in the process. I think even the judge found me perhaps a little bit amusing on this thing," the 45-year-old said in a new video.
Of course, people had a field day, going on to mock Donald Trump Jr.
One person wrote, "Junior doesn't know the difference between pity and amusement," while another said, "This is a typical statement of a narcissist. Can't imagine how he got that way."
A third person added, "They are all Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs."
As OK! previously reported, Trump Jr. is a defendant in the $250 million lawsuit brought by the New York attorney general office's against his father, Donald Trump, the Trump Organization and some executives, including himself and his siblings Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump.
Earlier this week, The former first son told reporters, "I think it went really well, if we were actually dealing with logic and reason the way business is conducted."
Though Trump Jr. tried to distance himself from his father and claimed he didn't know certain words, Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but bright it up during his show.
"I rely on professionals and CPAs. We pay millions of dollars and [they] have great degrees," Trump Jr. said in court.
“Do you have that understanding?” Justice Arthur Engoron asked, to which he said, “I have no understanding."
Of course, the banter left the comedian in stitches.
“The fraudigal son was being grilled as part of the $250 million case against their business,” the host quipped on the Wednesday, November 1, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! before sharing a clip of Donald Jr. joking that he “should have worn makeup” as he waited for proceedings to start.
“Here’s the thing about Don Jr.,” Kimmel continued. “What he lacks in intelligence, he also lacks in charisma.”
Seth Meyers also weighed in on the hilarious situation.
“It doesn’t help Don Jr. that he already comes off as a hostile witness,” said Meyers. “The man has no chill. I mean, just look at the way he stands. He’s got his chest puffed out like a guy at a bar saying the words ‘Step off.’ He looks like he just challenged a much bigger guy to a fight and now he’s waiting for his friends to hold him back.”