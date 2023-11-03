Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Eric Trump's Court Appearance, Dubs Him 'Tweedle-Even-Dumber'
Jimmy Kimmel has had endless materials for his monologues now that the Trump family is in the midst of their $250 million civil fraud trial.
On a new episode this week, the comedian took aim at Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump testifying in court, dubbing them "the Stinklevoss twins" and "actual idiots."
"I haven’t seen a more likable set of brothers on trial since the Menendez boys," he quipped, referring to Erik and Lyle Menendez, siblings who were infamously sentenced to jail for killing their allegedly abusive parents in 1989.
The late night host, 55, pointed out that Donald Trump, 77, didn't attend his sons' testimonies, declaring that the businessman "not showing up to watch his kids testify in a fraud trial is the Trump family version of not showing up for their school play."
After Kimmel skewered Don Jr., 45, for the words he gave to reporters, he took aim at Eric, 39, whom he called "Tweedle-even-dumber."
"Things got off to a slow start when they asked Eric to raise his right hand. He couldn’t figure it out for the life of him," said the dad-of-four.
"Eric repeatedly said: ‘I don’t focus on the financial side of things.' This was his real answer: 'I pour concrete.’ He said that several times," Kimmel noted of the excuses the former first son gave when asked about his father's allegedly inflated statements. "He said, ‘I’m not a money guy, I’m a construction guy.’ He’s a construction guy like the guy in the Village People’s a construction guy. He owns a yellow hat."
The former president commented on his kids' testimonies as well, continuing to insist that the whole case is a sham.
"So sad to see my sons being PERSECUTED in a political Witch Hunt by this out of control, publicity seeking, New York State Judge, on a case that should have NEVER been brought," he wrote via Truth Social on Thursday, November 2.
"ALSO, their Star Witness admitted on the stand that he LIED, a big story not covered by the press," he added, referring to his former fixer Michael Cohen.
"Banks and Insurance Companies made money, not even a minor default, and there were NO VICTIMS," the ex-POTUS ranted. "Except for the people getting mugged and murdered on the sidewalks of New York while our Corrupt Attorney General sits on her a-- in Court all day watching the Trump family be abused by a Trump Hating Judge that said a Billion Dollar house is only worth $18,000,000 Million Dollars!!!"
Donald's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, 43, was originally scheduled to testify on Friday, November 3, but that's been pushed back to Wednesday, November 8.
As OK! reported, the mother-of-three tried to get the date delayed again by claiming she needs to be in Florida with her kids, but her request was rejected.