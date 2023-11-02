Donald Trump Jr. Thinks His Testimony at the New York Civil Fraud Trial Went 'Really Well'

He stated this during his testimony in the civil fraud trial against the Trump family and their business. Trump Jr. was scheduled to continue his testimony on Thursday, followed by his brother, Eric Trump.

At one point during his court appearance, Trump Jr. was shown the fraudulent 2017 statement of financial condition by Assistant Attorney General Colleen Faherty. He reiterated that he did not help prepare the statement that year, stating, "I did not. The accountants worked on it, that’s what we pay them for."

Trump Jr. also discussed his roles and responsibilities in the Trump Organization since 2001 and as a trustee to his father's revocable trust.

Despite his father's social media attacks on the judge, Trump Jr. maintained a jovial tone with the judge during the testimony, even joking about the pace of his answers.