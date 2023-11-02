OK Magazine
Donald Trump Jr. Thinks His Testimony at the New York Civil Fraud Trial Went 'Really Well'

Nov. 2 2023, Published 6:13 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., testified on Wednesday, November 1, that he was not involved in the preparation of his father's financial statements, including after his father became president in 2017.

Afterward, he spoke with reporters outside of the courthouse, believing that the proceedings went "really well."

Donald Trump Jr. testified at New York civil fraud trial.

He stated this during his testimony in the civil fraud trial against the Trump family and their business. Trump Jr. was scheduled to continue his testimony on Thursday, followed by his brother, Eric Trump.

At one point during his court appearance, Trump Jr. was shown the fraudulent 2017 statement of financial condition by Assistant Attorney General Colleen Faherty. He reiterated that he did not help prepare the statement that year, stating, "I did not. The accountants worked on it, that’s what we pay them for."

Trump Jr. also discussed his roles and responsibilities in the Trump Organization since 2001 and as a trustee to his father's revocable trust.

Despite his father's social media attacks on the judge, Trump Jr. maintained a jovial tone with the judge during the testimony, even joking about the pace of his answers.

Donald trump Jr. thinks his testimony went really well.

The former First Son told reporters, "I think it went really well, if we were actually dealing with logic and reason the way business is conducted."

However, like his father, he took the opportunity to target Attorney General Letitia James, claiming, "Unfortunately the AG has brought forth a case that is purely a political persecution.”

The lawsuit accuses Donald Trump Jr. and his brother of knowingly participating in a scheme to inflate their father's net worth.

Trump Jr. is a defendant in the $250 million lawsuit brought by the New York attorney general's office against his father, the Trump Organization, and several executives, including himself and his adult siblings.

The lawsuit accuses Trump Jr. and his brother of knowingly participating in a scheme to inflate their father's net worth for financial benefits.

Faherty focused on the licensing developments on Trump's financial statement in 2017 and questioned Trump Jr. if he gave the accountants the $246 million valuation attached to the licensing deals.

He stated that he might have discussed the deals with the accounting team, but without knowing they would use those values in the financial statements.

In a deposition taken last year, Trump Jr. distanced himself from the preparation of the fraudulent financial statements, stating that he had no real involvement and did not remember ever working on them.

He added that others may have asked him for information tangentially but not specifically related to the financial statements.

Trump Jr. became a trustee of his father's revocable trust when he took office and certified the statements of financial condition in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

