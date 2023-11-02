Jimmy Kimmel Rips Apart Donald Trump Jr.'s Intelligence Amid Civil Fraud Trial: Watch
Jimmy Kimmel didn't mess around when talking about Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York — especially when his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., had to testify on Wednesday, November 1.
“The fraudigal son was being grilled as part of the $250 million case against their business,” the host quipped on the Wednesday, November 1, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! before sharing a clip of Donald Jr. joking that he “should have worn makeup” as he waited for proceedings to start.
“Here’s the thing about Don Jr.,” Kimmel continued. “What he lacks in intelligence, he also lacks in charisma.”
After Donald Trump Jr. testifies, his younger brother Eric Trump is up next. “And then Trump will claim he’s never met either one of them,” joked Kimmel.
As OK! previously reported, the trial, taking place in New York State Supreme Court, alleges that the Trump Organization misled lenders and insurers by inflating their assets.
Donald Trump Jr. attempted to distance himself from the trial as he was being questioned about his educational background, in addition to claiming he doesn't know what some accounting terms mean.
"I rely on professionals and CPAs. We pay millions of dollars and [they] have great degrees," he said.
“Do you have that understanding?” Justice Arthur Engoron asked, to which he said, “I have no understanding."
- 'Daddy Made Me Do It!': George Conway Bursts Into Laughter Thinking About Donald Trump's Kids Testifying in Civil Fraud Case
- Donald Trump Jr. Claims 'They Want to Throw My Dad in Jail for a Thousand Years' as He Prepares to Testify in Fraud Trial
- Ivanka Trump Won't 'Get Through Her Sworn Testimony Without Lying,' Legal Analyst Predicts Ahead of Cross-Examination in Dad Donald's Trial
Kimmel isn't the only late-night host to rip Donald Trump Jr., as Seth Meyers also weighed in on the situation.
“It doesn’t help Don Jr. that he already comes off as a hostile witness,” said Meyers. “The man has no chill. I mean, just look at the way he stands. He’s got his chest puffed out like a guy at a bar saying the words ‘Step off.’ He looks like he just challenged a much bigger guy to a fight and now he’s waiting for his friends to hold him back.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Podcast host Tim O'Brien also claimed the former president's kids are indebted to him.
"As does Eric, and as does Ivanka. You know, they're all essentially hostages, and no decision was made in the Trump Organization without Donald Trump's input, and none of the children would bark unless they had Donald Trump's input," he stated on November 1. "The other thing I think we should focus on is this issue of whether or not Don Jr. was familiar with GAAP, is precisely the problem. None of the Trump financial statements comported with GAAP because they were making things up every step of the way."
"He has trouble doing basic multiplication," O'Brien added, noting that the three kids are like "hostages." "You can turn to a Howard Stern tape where Don Jr., Ivanka and Don, the father, were all sitting there and Howard Stern asked each one of them to multiply 16 x 7, and none of them could do it."