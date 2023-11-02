Jimmy Kimmel Rips Apart Donald Trump Jr.'s Intelligence Amid Civil Fraud Trial: Watch

Jimmy Kimmel didn't mess around when talking about Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York — especially when his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., had to testify on Wednesday, November 1.

“The fraudigal son was being grilled as part of the $250 million case against their business,” the host quipped on the Wednesday, November 1, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! before sharing a clip of Donald Jr. joking that he “should have worn makeup” as he waited for proceedings to start.

“Here’s the thing about Don Jr.,” Kimmel continued. “What he lacks in intelligence, he also lacks in charisma.”