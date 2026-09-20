Donald Trump Jr. Had Cosmetic Treatment to Sculpt His Jawline Before Wedding to Bettina Anderson, Spa Reveals

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Donald Trump Jr. received non-surgical cosmetic treatments to define his jawline before his May wedding to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, according to a Florida medical spa. Details of the procedure emerged in mid-September 2026 after an explosive ProPublica investigative report on a Russian oligarch's financing of the couple's wedding. The report linked the story to a social media post by Pure Skin Palm Beach, a medical spa that specializes in regenerative aesthetics and anti-aging treatments.

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What Treatment Did Donald Trump Jr. Get?

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. underwent customized Ultherapy treatments, which is used to sculpt the jawline.

Trump Jr. received customized Ultherapy treatments, a non-surgical, skin-tightening procedure used to lift his skin and naturally define his jawline. According to clinical summaries provided by the aesthetic technicians involved in his lower-face contouring, the goal of non-invasive treatments in this area is to "permanently remove stubborn fat pads under the chin and sculpt the lower face for a sharper, more masculine jawline" without surgically altering the underlying bone structure. The treatments were completed as part of a "wedding journey" ahead of their Memorial Day weekend nuptials.

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Source: MEGA The couple wed over Memorial Day Weekend.

The spa posted about it on Instagram on June 26. Anderson (now Trump) has a long-standing relationship with the medical spa as a loyal client and brand ambassador. The cosmetic revelation surfaced alongside a broader investigation into the couple's three-day wedding festivities in Palm Beach, Fla., and the Bahamas.

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Source: MEGA Bettina Anderson denied that a Russian oligarch helped finance the nuptials.

The ProPublica report alleged that Umar Kremlev, a Russian oligarch with close ties to Vladimir Putin, helped finance hundreds of thousands of dollars toward their luxury wedding celebrations. The bride since defended the arrangement on Instagram, calling the report "fake news" and clarifying that Kremlev did not pay for the ceremony itself but rather "generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations for us AFTER our wedding" as a personal gift. Before the revelation of his pre-wedding Ultherapy procedure, grooming experts and media critics frequently commented on Trump Jr.’s choice to grow a thick beard, analyzing it as a strategic cosmetic decision to mask his natural jaw structure.

Dissecting Donald Trump Jr.'s Beard

Source: MEGA Some critics questioned if Donald Trump Jr. grew a beard to hide his chin.