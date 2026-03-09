or
Donald Trump Jr. Critiques Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance

split photo of Donald Trump Jr. & Bad Bunny
Source: MEGA;NFL

Donald Trump Jr. blasted Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Profile Image

March 9 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr. publicly criticized Bad Bunny's performance during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8, expressing dissatisfaction through social media.

The president's son took issue with the lyrics of the popular artist, who delivered an engaging halftime show that mixed Puerto Rican traditions with his unique stage presence.

image of Donald Trump Jr. criticized Bad Bunny’s halftime show on social media.
Source: NFL

Donald Trump Jr. criticized Bad Bunny’s halftime show on social media.

In a tweet shared on his X account, Trump Jr. quoted a Washington Post article by Shane O’Neill, which noted that Bad Bunny's show exemplified wholesome family values. “In general, the show had the kind of wholesome, traditional family values that would have fit right in with some of the more sentimental commercials that appeared during the game,” the article stated.

Source: @washingtonpost/X
Despite this positive analysis, Trump Jr. referenced explicit lyrics from Bad Bunny’s song “Safaera,” stating, “Here’s the lyrics. Please explain the wholesomeness in here.”

He also insinuated that the Washington Post's recent layoffs were warranted, suggesting that the publication is out of touch.

image of Don Jr. questioned claims that the performance promoted family values.
Source: MEGA

Don Jr. questioned claims that the performance promoted family values.

Donald Trump Jr.

Critics have pointed out that Trump Jr. misrepresented the performance. Bad Bunny only performed a small portion of “Safaera,” omitting much of the explicit content. The lyrics that Don Jr. highlighted were actually delivered by Ñengo Flow in the studio version, not by Bad Bunny during the halftime show.

image of The show was widely praised for its cultural impact.
Source: MEGA

The show was widely praised for its cultural impact.

In the aftermath of Trump Jr.'s comments, backlash ensued from his supporters. Many took to social media to voice their opinions about Bad Bunny, with some expressing disappointment over the artist's performance. Alexis Wilkins, the singer-girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel, remarked, “We all thought Bad Bunny was going to come out in a dress that said ICE OUT – but he didn’t."

image of Critics said Donald Trump Jr. misrepresented what was actually performed.
Source: NFL

Critics said Donald Trump Jr. misrepresented what was actually performed.

Despite the controversy, Bad Bunny's performance was widely praised for its entertainment value and cultural significance. Reviews noted that it maintained a PG-rated atmosphere with dance routines that were lively but not inappropriate.

