Donald Trump Jr. Critiques Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance

Donald Trump Jr. publicly criticized Bad Bunny's performance during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8, expressing dissatisfaction through social media. The president's son took issue with the lyrics of the popular artist, who delivered an engaging halftime show that mixed Puerto Rican traditions with his unique stage presence.

Source: NFL Donald Trump Jr. criticized Bad Bunny’s halftime show on social media.

In a tweet shared on his X account, Trump Jr. quoted a Washington Post article by Shane O’Neill, which noted that Bad Bunny's show exemplified wholesome family values. “In general, the show had the kind of wholesome, traditional family values that would have fit right in with some of the more sentimental commercials that appeared during the game,” the article stated.

Analysis: In general, Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show had the kind of wholesome, traditional family values that would have fit right in with some of the more sentimental commercials that appeared during the game. https://t.co/yE8O53OKzw pic.twitter.com/uj9wGSDAWZ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 9, 2026 Source: @washingtonpost/X

Despite this positive analysis, Trump Jr. referenced explicit lyrics from Bad Bunny’s song “Safaera,” stating, “Here’s the lyrics. Please explain the wholesomeness in here.” He also insinuated that the Washington Post's recent layoffs were warranted, suggesting that the publication is out of touch.

Source: MEGA Don Jr. questioned claims that the performance promoted family values.

Critics have pointed out that Trump Jr. misrepresented the performance. Bad Bunny only performed a small portion of “Safaera,” omitting much of the explicit content. The lyrics that Don Jr. highlighted were actually delivered by Ñengo Flow in the studio version, not by Bad Bunny during the halftime show.

Source: MEGA The show was widely praised for its cultural impact.

In the aftermath of Trump Jr.'s comments, backlash ensued from his supporters. Many took to social media to voice their opinions about Bad Bunny, with some expressing disappointment over the artist's performance. Alexis Wilkins, the singer-girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel, remarked, “We all thought Bad Bunny was going to come out in a dress that said ICE OUT – but he didn’t."

Source: NFL Critics said Donald Trump Jr. misrepresented what was actually performed.