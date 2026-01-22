or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bettina Anderson
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Bettina Anderson Brags About Shading Brooklyn Beckham 2 Years Before His Explosive Family Feud

Composite photo of the Beckham family, Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: mega

Bettina Anderson reshared a post from 2023 in which she shaded Brooklyn Beckham for riding on dad David Beckham's coattails.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 22 2026, Published 6:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Bettina Anderson, has chimed in on the explosive Beckham family feud.

On Thursday, January 22, the socialite reshared an old post of hers from November 2023 in which she shaded David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, for publishing a photography book.

"I must say this caption aged like fine wine," she wrote over the old upload, adding a chef's kiss emoji.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Bettina Anderson Say About Brooklyn Beckham?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Bettina Anderson called out Brooklyn Beckham for being a nepo baby in 2023.
Source: @bettina_anderson

Bettina Anderson called out Brooklyn Beckham for being a nepo baby in 2023.

Bettina's original post appeared to drag Brooklyn for riding on his famous dad's coattails.

"I wonder what David Beckham, a working class guy who worked obsessively hard from childhood to become one of the best in the world at something, thought when he first saw Brooklyn Beckham's photography book..." she wrote at the time, adding an emoji of someone covering their eyes.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham Lashed Out at His Family

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham attacked his family on social media, claiming they're obsessed with maintaining a perfect image to the public.
Source: mega

Brooklyn Beckham attacked his family on social media, claiming they're obsessed with maintaining a perfect image to the public.

As OK! reported, Brooklyn finally addressed his longstanding feud with his family in a lengthy social media post on Monday, January 19.

The star said he didn't want to reconcile with his parents or siblings, claiming they've been "disrespectful" to his wife, Nicola Peltz, from the start. He also slammed speculation that his spouse is "controlling" him, claiming David and Victoria have tried to "control" him for years.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Victoria Beckham Try to Sabotage the Wedding?

MORE ON:
Bettina Anderson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham said his parents and siblings have always been 'disrespectful' to his wife, Nicola Peltz.
Source: mega

Brooklyn Beckham said his parents and siblings have always been 'disrespectful' to his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn went on to allege that his parents nearly ruined his and Nicola's 2022 wedding.

"My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress," he claimed.

In addition, he revealed, "Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife and our future children, They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Victoria Beckham 'humiliated' Brooklyn by dancing on him 'inappropriately' at his 2022 wedding.
Source: mega

Victoria Beckham 'humiliated' Brooklyn by dancing on him 'inappropriately' at his 2022 wedding.

The famous offspring also accused the Spice Girls alum of "hijacking" his first dance with the Bates Motel actress.

"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife," he shared. "But instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone."

Brooklyn called the situation "humiliating."

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham Asks for Privacy

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham denied allegations that the actress was 'controlling' him.
Source: @nicolapeltzbeckham/instagram

Brooklyn Beckham denied allegations that the actress was 'controlling' him.

"I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared," he admitted. "I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief."

"My wife and I don't want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation," Brooklyn concluded. "All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.