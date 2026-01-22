Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Bettina Anderson Brags About Shading Brooklyn Beckham 2 Years Before His Explosive Family Feud

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Bettina Anderson, has chimed in on the explosive Beckham family feud. On Thursday, January 22, the socialite reshared an old post of hers from November 2023 in which she shaded David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, for publishing a photography book. "I must say this caption aged like fine wine," she wrote over the old upload, adding a chef's kiss emoji.

What Did Bettina Anderson Say About Brooklyn Beckham?

Source: @bettina_anderson Bettina Anderson called out Brooklyn Beckham for being a nepo baby in 2023.

Bettina's original post appeared to drag Brooklyn for riding on his famous dad's coattails. "I wonder what David Beckham, a working class guy who worked obsessively hard from childhood to become one of the best in the world at something, thought when he first saw Brooklyn Beckham's photography book..." she wrote at the time, adding an emoji of someone covering their eyes.

Brooklyn Beckham Lashed Out at His Family

Source: mega Brooklyn Beckham attacked his family on social media, claiming they're obsessed with maintaining a perfect image to the public.

As OK! reported, Brooklyn finally addressed his longstanding feud with his family in a lengthy social media post on Monday, January 19. The star said he didn't want to reconcile with his parents or siblings, claiming they've been "disrespectful" to his wife, Nicola Peltz, from the start. He also slammed speculation that his spouse is "controlling" him, claiming David and Victoria have tried to "control" him for years.

Did Victoria Beckham Try to Sabotage the Wedding?

Source: mega Brooklyn Beckham said his parents and siblings have always been 'disrespectful' to his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn went on to allege that his parents nearly ruined his and Nicola's 2022 wedding. "My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress," he claimed. In addition, he revealed, "Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife and our future children, They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."

Source: mega Victoria Beckham 'humiliated' Brooklyn by dancing on him 'inappropriately' at his 2022 wedding.

The famous offspring also accused the Spice Girls alum of "hijacking" his first dance with the Bates Motel actress. "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife," he shared. "But instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone." Brooklyn called the situation "humiliating."

Brooklyn Beckham Asks for Privacy

Source: @nicolapeltzbeckham/instagram Brooklyn Beckham denied allegations that the actress was 'controlling' him.