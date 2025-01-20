Awkward! Donald Trump Jr. and New Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Attend Same Pre-Inauguration Dinner as His Ex-Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle is still supporting the Trump family despite her split from Donald Trump Jr.

On Sunday, January 19, Kimberly Guilfoyle got all dolled up to attend a pre-inauguration dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., which was also attended by ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr. and his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson .

Guilfoyle posted photos from the party on her Instagram Story, which showed her in a sparkly and sequined ruffled white gown, silver heels and silver jewelry.

"Candlelight dinner with the president," she captioned the snap, which notably didn't include any Trump family members.