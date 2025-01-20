Awkward! Donald Trump Jr. and New Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Attend Same Pre-Inauguration Dinner as His Ex-Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle
On Sunday, January 19, Kimberly Guilfoyle got all dolled up to attend a pre-inauguration dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., which was also attended by ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr. and his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson.
Guilfoyle posted photos from the party on her Instagram Story, which showed her in a sparkly and sequined ruffled white gown, silver heels and silver jewelry.
"Candlelight dinner with the president," she captioned the snap, which notably didn't include any Trump family members.
While Anderson didn't post social media content from the party, photographers caught her there rocking a black halter-style dress, with Trump Jr. in classic tuxedo.
As OK! reported, rumors about a breakup between the dad-of-five and Guilfoyle went into overdrive in late 2024, and though they never confirmed a split, he stepped out holding hands with Anderson in December after first being seen with her in August.
A few days after their public date night, the "Triggered" podcast host addressed the speculation and stated, "Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond."
"I could not be more proud of her and the important role she’ll continue to play in my father‘s administration," he added of his ex, who has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump for years.
Don Jr. and Kimberly first got together in 2018 and sparked engagement rumors in 2020, though they didn't confirm the buzz until 2022.
While an insider insisted their romance was "genuine," Don Jr. felt their relationship simply "ran its course."
Unlike the mom-of-one, Bettina has chosen to stay away from the political stage.
"When it comes to his relationship with Bettina, it’s just about them," a source told a news outlet. "He wants a partner. She doesn’t need anything from him and just wants to be with him."
"[She’s] very smart. It’s a new relationship. He likes her a lot and has a lot of respect for her," the insider added, noting the two are "smitten" with each other.
There doesn't appear to be any hard feelings between Don Jr. and Kimberly, who even sent him well wishes on his birthday via social media earlier this month.
While Don Jr. is head over heels for his new flame, a source claimed his dad doesn't approve of the romance.
"Individuals close to the president have expressed growing concerns about the potential liability posed by his son’s new relationship," the source spilled to a news outlet.
A friend of Don Jr.'s claimed, "I told him that she’s not someone he should be around, and let him know about her past," as rumors spread she has an affinity for dating wealthy men — however, her rep denied the allegation.
"Donald Trump does not approve of his son’s association with Bettina," the source declared. "Bettina’s presence is seen as a liability rather than an asset."