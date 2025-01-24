Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Kept a Watchful Eye' on Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson at Inauguration as She's 'Still Very Fond' of Her Ex
Kimberly Guilfoyle and ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr. were able to keep things polite at the inauguration — despite the first son attending the upscale political event alongside his younger new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson.
"Kim saw Don with Bettina and it was all civil. No negativity," a source dished to a news outlet of the exes. "She should be ambassador to Greece soon which is important to the administration, and she will be away a lot of the time. She is smart and dedicated. No need for animosity."
Despite their breakup, the source added Guilfoyle is "still very fond" of her ex and "kept a watchful eye out," during the post-inauguration festivities.
"She knows how beautiful and well dressed Bettina is, and there is no question that she was hurt when her romance with Don ended," the source told People.
This comes shortly after a separate insider claimed Guilfoyle, 55, has "every intention of maintaining a relationship" with the 47-year-old businessman.
"Kimberly and Don have known each other for years and have a lot of history together so she feels like they’ll always have a connection," the insider explained to Page Six. "Kimberly and Don Jr. have many mutual friends and run in the same circles, so they’ll continuously cross paths throughout their lives."
- Donald Trump Jr. Is 'Smitten' With 'Smart' Bettina Anderson After 'Amicable' Split From Kimberly Guilfoyle
- It's Over! Donald Trump Jr. Says He'll 'Never Stop Caring' for Ex-Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle After Shocking Split
- Awkward! Donald Trump Jr. and New Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Attend Same Pre-Inauguration Dinner as His Ex-Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Trump Jr. and the socialite, 38, first sparked dating rumors last year amid speculation that he and Guilfoyle may have ended their engagement after spending roughly six years together.
It was later revealed the pair chose to privately part ways and "divide assets around the end of September" without publicly announcing their decision, seemingly to avoid taking the spotlight away from the 2024 presidential election.
"Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond," Trump Jr. said this past December. "I could not be more proud of her and the important role she’ll continue to play in my father‘s administration."
"She’s been an undefeated prosecutor, national TV news star, a leader of the MAGA movement and close advisor to the president," he continued. "The people of Greece are getting an absolute star and now the whole world will see it more than ever."
The source spoke with People about Guilfoyle, Trump Jr. and Anderson's attendance at the post-inauguration events.