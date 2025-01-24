Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Kept a Watchful Eye' on Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson at Inauguration as She's 'Still Very Fond' of Her Ex

"Kim saw Don with Bettina and it was all civil. No negativity," a source dished to a news outlet of the exes. "She should be ambassador to Greece soon which is important to the administration, and she will be away a lot of the time. She is smart and dedicated. No need for animosity."

Despite their breakup, the source added Guilfoyle is "still very fond" of her ex and "kept a watchful eye out," during the post-inauguration festivities.

"She knows how beautiful and well dressed Bettina is, and there is no question that she was hurt when her romance with Don ended," the source told People.