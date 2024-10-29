Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Mocked After Suggesting Making America 'Healthy Again' by Using Beef Fat Instead of Oil to Cook French Fries

"Thanks @foxandfriends for a fun morning handing out #MAHA hats and t-shirts to your studio audience," he wrote via X on Tuesday, October 29. "We can help Make America Healthy Again by making frying oil tallow again."

As the clip made rounds on social media, political pundit Ron Filipkowski slammed Donald Trump and Kennedy Jr.'s unexpected team-up on health issues.

"I’ve said before that Trump elevates people into positions that they have no business being near and nobody else would ever remotely consider hiring them," he penned. "No sane person would let this unstable quack near public health policy. But Trump wanted his endorsement."