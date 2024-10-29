or
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Mocked After Suggesting Making America 'Healthy Again' by Using Beef Fat Instead of Oil to Cook French Fries

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his campaign to team up with Donald Trump.

By:

Oct. 29 2024, Published 7:03 p.m. ET

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a plan to Make America Healthy Again — one French fry at a time!

The former presidential hopeful faced backlash on social media after he posted a clip from an interview with Fox and Friends where he preached against the use of seed oils in fast food.

Source: @RonFilipkowski/X
"Thanks @foxandfriends for a fun morning handing out #MAHA hats and t-shirts to your studio audience," he wrote via X on Tuesday, October 29. "We can help Make America Healthy Again by making frying oil tallow again."

As the clip made rounds on social media, political pundit Ron Filipkowski slammed Donald Trump and Kennedy Jr.'s unexpected team-up on health issues.

"I’ve said before that Trump elevates people into positions that they have no business being near and nobody else would ever remotely consider hiring them," he penned. "No sane person would let this unstable quack near public health policy. But Trump wanted his endorsement."

robert f kennedy jr mocked make america healthy again beef fat fries
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggested using beef fat instead of vegetable oils when cooking fries.

One user in the comments section replied, "Sure, we’ll plunge into fascism, but our French fry oil will be tallow, so that balances things out," and a second person added, "If he’s in charge of public health, it’s going to be easy for me. Whatever he recommends, I will do the total opposite. Problem solved."

Another pointed out, "Um, tallow is beef fat. High concentration of saturated fat, causing HIGHER LDL cholesterol levels than vegetable fat, which is predominantly unsaturated fat."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

robert f kennedy jr donald trump
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is rumored to be Donald Trump's pick for Health and Human Services Secretary.

While some agreed the use of vegetable and seed oils wasn't the best option, others pointed out that any sort of mandate that animal fat must be used in fast food would make it so vegetarians and vegans could not eat at those restaurants.

And while many eateries carry French fries and hash browns that are listed as vegetarian, in the United States, this is not true of one of Trump's favorite fast food spots. McDonald's fries were previously fried in beef fat, but in the '90s, the company made the change to oil. However, they are still not considered vegetarian or vegan as they are fried in a mixture of oils and combined with beef flavoring, which still includes animal fat as an ingredient.

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently visited a McDonald's in Pennsylvania for a campaign stop.

As OK! previously reported, Trump, 78, made a campaign stop at a McDonald's location in Pennsylvania on Sunday, October 20. The Republican presidential nominee was photographed smiling as he scooped fries and helped pass out food.

"I’ll tell you what. It’s a great franchise. It’s a great company," he told reporters at the time. "Look at the crowd over there. Look at how happy everyone is. They’re happy because they want hope."

