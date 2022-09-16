Meghan McCain Calls Out Her 'The View' Replacement Alyssa Farah Griffin: 'She Comes From An Extremely Controversial Background'

While viewers are familiar with recurring guest host Navarro, Griffin, 32, first joined the show earlier this summer. Many were outraged at the decision to bring on the former Trump aide due to her conservative opinions, but McCain, 37, is more concerned about her family ties.

"I don't know her at all. The only thing I know about her is her family — she comes from an extremely, extremely controversial background," she noted. "Her dad is a very famous homophobe and racist who started birtherism. He’s actually the person that invented Obama’s birtherism."

McCain is referring to the debunked theory that the former POTUS was born overseas.