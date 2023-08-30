Don Jr. Slammed for Implying Michelle Obama Is a Man: 'The Trumps Are So Deep in Their Conspiracy Theory Bubble'
Former First Son Donald Trump Jr. faced serious backlash after weighing in on the conspiracy theory that claimed former First Lady Michelle Obama is actually a man.
Don Jr. has frequently been putting out Q&A episodes of his online show Triggered, and in a recent upload, he read the question, "Is Michelle Obama a dude?"
He laughed his way through the question and answered, "Listen ... you know ... I'm not allowed to talk about these things because you get called a conspiracy theorist by the mainstream media. But I will say, have you ever seen a picture of her pregnant?"
He attempts to backtrack his answer by saying, "Just kidding," but not after ending with, "That said, I haven't."
One widespread conspiracy that has been making the rounds in QAnon circles for years is that Barack Obama is secretly gay, Michelle is a man, and their children were produced through surrogates.
It is unclear when the conspiracy first began circulating, but it grew in popularity on Reddit and Facebook while Barack was still in office.
The clip from the Q&A was shared on X, formally known as Twitter, and almost immediately people started sharing photos of Michelle with a full baby bump.
A second person commented, "The Trumps are so deep in their conspiracy theory bubble, they're basically swimming in s--- at this point."
Another replied, "I know for sure that Donald Trump Jr. is not a man. That’s no conspiracy theory."
- How The Don Trump-ed Them All: 22 Best Celebrity Mug Shots — From Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton to Donald Trump and Hugh Grant
- 'Fraudulent Transfer?': Donald Trump Allegedly 'Sold' Mar-a-Lago to Donald Trump Jr. Before Fourth Arrest
- 'How Un-American!': Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Lash Out at Fox News for Banning Them From Debate Spin Room — Watch
Conspiracy theory debunker Mike Rothschild linked the Michelle Obama QAnon theory to the rise in "Trans panic" far-right conservatives have been pushing for several years now.
"Trans panic is a huge part of the mythology around QAnon," Rothschild tweeted. "GhostEzra piled up 300k followers by openly wondering which women were 'actually' men and which men were 'actually women.' Plus the whole 'Michelle Obama is actually a guy' trope is huge in Q circles. It's all just sick."
A video of the late comedian Joan Rivers mocking Michelle and Barack with the conspiracy theory has also begun to recirculate online, adding fuel to the fire for conspiracy theorists to point to as alleged evidence.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! recently reported, during a recent visit to an ancient tourist attraction in Greece, Barack and Michelle were seen exchanging subtle, intimate gestures with one another.
The former First Family were touring the Acropolis in Athens, and while walking up the stairs, Barack placed his hand on Michelle’s behind, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.