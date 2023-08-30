Don Jr. Slammed for Implying Michelle Obama Is a Man: 'The Trumps Are So Deep in Their Conspiracy Theory Bubble'

Don Jr. has frequently been putting out Q&A episodes of his online show Triggered, and in a recent upload, he read the question, "Is Michelle Obama a dude?"

He laughed his way through the question and answered, "Listen ... you know ... I'm not allowed to talk about these things because you get called a conspiracy theorist by the mainstream media. But I will say, have you ever seen a picture of her pregnant?"

He attempts to backtrack his answer by saying, "Just kidding," but not after ending with, "That said, I haven't."