Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Claims the 'Mainstream Media' Makes Him Look Like a 'Very Despicable Person'
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. feels he's the media's No.1 enemy.
The politician shared his stance while appearing on Sunday Morning Futures this weekend, claiming none of his rivals have received the same amount of negative press as he campaigns for the 2024 election.
"It's interesting to me because I've been really slammed in a way that I think is unprecedented, even more than President Trump was slammed by the mainstream, by the corporate media," he shared.
However, RFK Jr. noted he's still pulling strong numbers.
"But the Harris Harvard poll came out – the gold standard poll – I think 2,500 people yesterday showed that my popularity is greater than… I think 20 points than any other political candidate so, somehow the American people are hearing what I'm saying," Kennedy pointed out.
Still, the 69-year-old appeared to fear the bad press could take a toll on the polls in the future.
"I mean, listen, if I believe the stuff that’s written about me in the papers and reported about me on the mainstream sites ... I would definitely not vote for me," he confessed. "I would think I was a very despicable person."
Kennedy's interview comes shortly after he sparked outrage with his COVID-19 claims.
As OK! previously reported, the father-of-six was caught on leaked audio spewing conspiracies at a press dinner in NYC. "There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately," he told his supporters.
"COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese," the anti-vaxxer stated. "We don't know whether it was deliberately targeted or not, but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact."
Last week, he defended his words at a meeting for the House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.
"The First Amendment was not written for easy speech," said Kennedy. "It was written for the speech that nobody likes you for."
