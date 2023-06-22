Barack Obama Gets Handsy With Wife Michelle During Family Trip to Greece
Barack Obama still has game, even after more than 30 years of marriage!
The former president of the United States made a subtle intimate gesture while walking around an ancient tourist attraction in Greece with his wife, Michelle Obama, and their two children, Malia and Sasha.
The former First Family was touring the Acropolis in Athens, and while walking up the stairs, Barack placed his hand on Michelle’s behind, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The sly 61-year-old stayed one step behind his wife in order to precisely keep his hand on her and guide his lady up the rocky site.
Malia and Sasha kept a slight distance from their mom and dad, trailing up the stairs behind their PDA parents.
The entire brood was dressed in semi-casual European style during the outing in Greece — where the famous family was visiting for an Obama Foundation event.
Barack opted for a blue long-sleeve button up, white pants and matching sneakers, while Michelle sported an olive green strapless jumpsuit — which she paired with a white crochet long-sleeve bolero cardigan.
Malia donned a brown midi dress and black boots, and her sister, Sasha, styled a pair of blue jeans with a purple top.
Barack and Michelle have been traveling all around the world these days, as they were recently spotted in Spain with Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw.
The longtime couple — who tied the knot in 1992 — seem just as in love now as they were three decades ago, although Michelle admitted in November 2022 that it wasn't always rainbows and butterflies.
"I am not ragging on my husband, but I tell people there were 10 years when I couldn’t stand my husband, which over the course of 30 years, you take those odds," the 59-year-old confessed during an interview with Gayle King, as OK! previously reported.
"If I fell out with him for 10 [years,] and we had a great 20 years, I’d take those odds anytime," she noted.
"We glamorize marriage," Michelle mentioned in regards to her observations of society.
“In this day and age, marriage is more about the dress, and the dresses, and the proposal, and the honeymoon and all the stuff around it. And young people aren’t ready for the real of marriage," the author continued, doubling down on the claims she made in her memoir, Becoming.
