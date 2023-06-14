Karine Jean-Pierre Shuts Down Reporter Over Implication That Transgender Children Are a 'Safety' Issue: 'That Is a Dangerous Thing to Say'

Jean-Pierre called it a "complicated issue" that was subject to a "wide range of views," noting that the Department of Education's proposal will give schools "the flexibility to establish their own athletic policies, while establishing ... guardrails to prevent discrimination against transgender kids."

"And what would the President [Joe Biden] say to the parents out there who have daughters — say, in high school, for example — who are worried that their daughter may have to compete against a male, or a person born male, and they — and there could be — or directly in physical athletic competition — and worry about their daughter’s safety?" Jensen pressed.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!