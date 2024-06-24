Donald Trump Jr. Ridiculed for Taking 'a Selfie in Front of Empty Stands' at Convicted Father's Rally: 'Most Pathetic Image'
Donald Trump Jr. was ridiculed for taking a silly photo at one of his father Donald Trump's recent events.
"Junior taking a selfie in front of empty stands at his convict father's hate rally is the most pathetic image of 2024 so far by far," one person reuploaded the photo via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, June 23.
Of course, people couldn't help but mock the ex-president's son. One person wrote, "He looks half-baked too. Which is an improvement, he normally looks totally baked," while another said, "Nice shot of empty chairs."
A third person added, "Drug test NOW!!" while a fourth said, "He needs to learn to crop photos to not show all the empty seats."
As OK! previously reported, Donald faced backlash after videos surfaced showing an entire upper level left completely empty during his rally at Temple University's Liacouras Center on Saturday, June 22.
“Here is a video of Trump at his rally tonight in swing state PA at Temple University's Liacouras Center, capacity 10,200. It's half empty. Zero attendees in the upper bowl," one clip of the event showed, focusing on how one section was completely empty.
People weighed in on how Donald might be losing supporters ahead of the 2024 election.
One person wrote, "Look at all those empty seats in Philadelphia. Old man can't even fill a high school gym fill anymore. Sad," while another said, "They got the entire back of the arena covered up with flags. The capacity at the Philly Trump rally is 10,206 and they're not getting anywhere near that."
During the June 22 rally, Donald hit back at his rival President Joe Biden.
"Few communities have suffered more under the Biden regime than Philadelphia. Under Crooked Joe, the City of Brotherly Love is being ravaged by bloodshed and crime," he claimed while taking aim at the president.
"Retail theft in Philly — I spend so much time here — is up 135 percent since I left office. The convenience stores are closing down left and right. The pharmacies have to lock up the soap," he continued. "You can't buy toothpaste. You can't buy a toothbrush. You want a toothbrush, it takes you 45 minutes."