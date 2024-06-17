Should Donald Trump Be Worried? New Poll Shows Ex-Prez Could Lose 2024 Election
Donald Trump might think he's doing just fine in the polls — but that might not be the truth. After the ex-president, 78, was found guilty of falsifying business records related to his hush money case, POLITICO Magazine partnered with Ipsos in a new survey to see what both Democrats and Republicans think about him remaining in the race.
According to the poll, 21 percent of independents said the conviction made them less likely to support Trump, which was an important factor in their vote.
A "sizable" number of Americans, including independents, are still unsure if the verdict was the result of a fair and impartial process.
Trump's sentencing in Manhattan will be revealed on July 11, which could see him going to jail and affect how people vote for him come November. Hunter Biden was also recently convicted on gun charges, which could also influence how people will vote.
The poll was conducted from June 7 to 9 and had a sample of 1,027 adults, age 18 or older, who were interviewed online.
One of the findings is that Trump's conviction could either help him or hurt him. 33 percent of respondents said the conviction made them less likely to support the businessman, while only 17 percent of respondents said it made them more likely to support him.
32 percent of independents said the conviction made them less likely to support Trump, while only 12 percent said it made them more likely to support him.
Respondents also weighed in on how important the conviction would be in deciding their vote in November. 22 percent of respondents said the conviction is important in how they'll vote, making it less likely to support him. Only 6 percent said the conviction is important, and it makes them more likely to support Trump.
Among independents 21 percent said they were less likely to support Trump and the conviction is important to their vote, while 5 percent said the conviction is important to how they'll vote, making it more likely they will support him.
In the poll, there's a handful of Americans who don't believe the verdict.
"We asked respondents, for instance, whether they thought that the guilty verdict was the result of 'a fair and impartial judicial process.' A plurality of respondents said yes (46 percent), while others either disagreed (32 percent) or said that they did not know (19 percent)," Politico's article reads. "Those trends largely held among the subset of independents, with a plurality of them saying that they thought that the verdict was the result of a fair and impartial process (46 percent), while others disagreed (27 percent) or said that they did not know (24 percent)."
The poll also asked respondents if President Joe Biden was "directly involved" in the decision to bring the case. 29 percent said yes, while 25 percent said they didn't know. When asked if the Justice Department was "directly involved" in the Manhattan DA's decision to prosecute Trump, despite there being no evidence, a third of respondents said the DOJ was involved (36 percent), while 34 percent said they didn't know.
51 percent of respondents don't believe the prosecution was brought to help Biden, but 43 percent agreed the president had something to do with it.
Among independents, 44 percent agreed the case had been brought to help Biden, while 50 percent disagreed.