Should Donald Trump Be Worried? New Poll Shows Ex-Prez Could Lose 2024 Election

According to the poll, 21 percent of independents said the conviction made them less likely to support Trump, which was an important factor in their vote.

Trump's sentencing in Manhattan will be revealed on July 11, which could see him going to jail and affect how people vote for him come November. Hunter Biden was also recently convicted on gun charges, which could also influence how people will vote.

A "sizable" number of Americans, including independents, are still unsure if the verdict was the result of a fair and impartial process.

The poll was conducted from June 7 to 9 and had a sample of 1,027 adults, age 18 or older, who were interviewed online.

One of the findings is that Trump's conviction could either help him or hurt him. 33 percent of respondents said the conviction made them less likely to support the businessman, while only 17 percent of respondents said it made them more likely to support him.

32 percent of independents said the conviction made them less likely to support Trump, while only 12 percent said it made them more likely to support him.