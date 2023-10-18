'He Is LOADED!': Donald Trump Jr. Accused of Being on Drugs After Slurring His Words During Podcast

Back in 2020, the 45-year-old Trump son's ex-girlfriend Aubrey O'Day commented about the drugs she suspected he was on at the time. She tweeted, "He's either on serious Adderall or conflicted inside. He doesn't look well ... for a while now."

“We did drugs together,” O’Day told another user who commented on her post. “Cocaine was never one of then, he never showed any interest. So I can’t say that.”

Trump Jr. was also accused later that year of having “cocaine eyes” during the Republican National Convention in August after users argued that his pupils looked suspicious.

