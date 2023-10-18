'He Is LOADED!': Donald Trump Jr. Accused of Being on Drugs After Slurring His Words During Podcast
A clip is making the rounds online of former President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., struggling to string along a cohesive sentence, slurring his words and cutting himself off multiple times seconds apart.
The viral video is reigniting longtime rumors about the former first son allegedly being on drugs such as cocaine and Adderall.
Ron Filipkowski of the Meidas Touch shared the clip from "Triggered with Donald Trump Jr." in a post on X, which reads, "The speech is rapidly deteriorating as the show goes on."
In the clip, Trump Jr. attempts to say, "The high interest rates, [combatting inflation], have made [homeownership] impossible for many Americans."
The clip was viewed nearly two million times, and many shared the video, commenting on Trump Jr. possibly being on some hard drugs.
One commenter shared a close-up edited photo of Don Jr.'s face covered in cocaine with the words "ridin' that train, high on cocaine" over it.
Another joked, "This is what happens when you eat an 8 ball for breakfast."
Another X user shared the post and wrote, "He is LOADED! 😂😅🤣 OMG! Are Don Sr. & Don Jr. competing on which one can deteriorate the fastest?"
Back in 2020, the 45-year-old Trump son's ex-girlfriend Aubrey O'Day commented about the drugs she suspected he was on at the time. She tweeted, "He's either on serious Adderall or conflicted inside. He doesn't look well ... for a while now."
“We did drugs together,” O’Day told another user who commented on her post. “Cocaine was never one of then, he never showed any interest. So I can’t say that.”
Trump Jr. was also accused later that year of having “cocaine eyes” during the Republican National Convention in August after users argued that his pupils looked suspicious.
Earlier this year, Trump Jr. criticized Joe Biden and the White House after cocaine was found in the presidential home.
At the time, he pointed out that the media had focused more on his father's consumption of Diet Coke while in office rather than the presence of a controlled substance within the presidential residence.
Jr. tweeted: "They're just Democrat propagandists at this point … nothing more, nothing less."
Several Republican figures have pushed an unsubstantiated claim that the president's son Hunter Biden, who has a history of drug addiction, could have been responsible for the appearance of the cocaine.
No culprit was ever publicly named after the investigation into the matter.