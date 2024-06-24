'Old Man' Donald Trump Mocked for Being Unable to Fill 10,000 Seats at Pennsylvania Rally: 'This Is Pathetic'
Donald Trump seems to be losing more supporters by the minute!
The ex-president, 78, faced backlash after videos surfaced showing an entire upper level left completely empty during his rally at Temple University's Liacouras Center on Saturday, June 22.
"HAHAHA! Donald Trump couldn’t fill his arena in Philly tonight. Look at all of those empty seats. He didn’t even come close! This is pathetic. MAGA is being rejected by the American people and it’s a beautiful sight," Harry Sisson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a photo of an entire empty section.
Another user posted a clip from the event, writing, “Here is a video of Trump at his rally tonight in swing state PA at Temple University's Liacouras Center, capacity 10,200. It's half empty. Zero attendees in the upper bowl."
Of course, people responded to Trump's lack of support as the 2024 election looms. One person wrote, "Look at all those empty seats in Philadelphia. Old man can't even fill a high school gym fill anymore. Sad," while another said, "They got the entire back of the arena covered up with flags. The capacity at the Philly Trump rally is 10,206 and they're not getting anywhere near that."
While speaking to the crowd, Trump tried to prove why he should be president again. "Few communities have suffered more under the Biden regime than Philadelphia. Under Crooked Joe, the City of Brotherly Love is being ravaged by bloodshed and crime," he claimed, referring to President Joe Biden.
"Retail theft in Philly — I spend so much time here — is up 135 percent since I left office. The convenience stores are closing down left and right. The pharmacies have to lock up the soap," he continued. "You can't buy toothpaste. You can't buy a toothbrush. You want a toothbrush, it takes you 45 minutes."
This is hardly the first time Trump's rally has been called into question. He was previously slammed for allegedly lying about the crowd size while at a New Jersey rally in May.
"I think we’re leading in New Jersey. We had a rally, over 100,000 people," Trump said in a recent interview. "A lot of the mainstream media didn’t want to say how many people."
After the clip made its rounds on the internet, people pointed out how "the event space can’t even hold" an audience that large.
"There sure wasn’t 100,000 people, phony picture," one user wrote, while another added, "The crowd number keeps getting bigger every time see a report. First 80K then 100K now 'over 100K.' Typical Trump."
"His schtick is so very tired and predictable," another person complained. A fourth noted, "All they do is lie and more lies."