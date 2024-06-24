'Old Man' Donald Trump Mocked for Being Unable to Fill 10,000 Seats at Pennsylvania Rally: 'This Is Pathetic'

While speaking to the crowd, Trump tried to prove why he should be president again. "Few communities have suffered more under the Biden regime than Philadelphia. Under Crooked Joe, the City of Brotherly Love is being ravaged by bloodshed and crime," he claimed, referring to President Joe Biden.

"Retail theft in Philly — I spend so much time here — is up 135 percent since I left office. The convenience stores are closing down left and right. The pharmacies have to lock up the soap," he continued. "You can't buy toothpaste. You can't buy a toothbrush. You want a toothbrush, it takes you 45 minutes."