Donald Trump Implies President Joe Biden Will Be 'All Jacked Up' on Drugs at Upcoming Debate: 'He'll Be Prepared'
Donald Trump once again wildly suggested that President Joe Biden may be using illegal drugs during a campaign rally that took place on Saturday, June 22.
"Right now, crooked Joe has gone to a log cabin to 'study,'" he told the crowd while sarcastically miming quotation marks with his fingers. "He’s sleeping now, because they want to get him good and strong. So, a little before debate time, he gets a shot in the a--."
"I say he’ll come out all jacked up, right? ... I’m sure he’ll be prepared," he added before quipping, "Whatever happened to all that cocaine that was missing a month ago from the White House?"
As OK! previously reported, a small bag of cocaine was found in the West Wing in summer 2023 — not mere weeks ago as the embattled ex-prez suggested. Secret Service investigated the situation but were unable to find the person responsible.
A source later explained the leading theory was "the substance belonged to one of hundreds of visitors who traveled through the building over the weekend."
This isn't the first time Trump has implied the illicit substance belonged to Biden. At a Wisconsin rally earlier this week, he claimed somebody left "hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine" at the White House.
"I wonder who that could have been. I don’t know, actually," he joked. "I think it was Joe!"
Former White House physician Ronny Jackson also suggested Biden may be on a mix of prescription drugs in order to stay awake upcoming debate during his recent appearance on Donald Trump Jr.'s "Triggered" podcast.
"Some of those are drugs that are engineered to try and help with your cognition," he said at the time. "Some of them are just to try and make you more awake. The amphetamine-type drugs like Adderall and things of that nature."
"And then there's things like Provigil that increase your alertness," the doctor continued. "So, I think they're probably trying to find just the right mix of stuff that can wake him up and make him a little bit more alert and with it."
