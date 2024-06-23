Donald Trump Implies President Joe Biden Will Be 'All Jacked Up' on Drugs at Upcoming Debate: 'He'll Be Prepared'

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson also suggested Biden may be on a mix of prescription drugs in order to stay awake upcoming debate during his recent appearance on Donald Trump Jr.'s "Triggered" podcast.

"Some of those are drugs that are engineered to try and help with your cognition," he said at the time. "Some of them are just to try and make you more awake. The amphetamine-type drugs like Adderall and things of that nature."

"And then there's things like Provigil that increase your alertness," the doctor continued. "So, I think they're probably trying to find just the right mix of stuff that can wake him up and make him a little bit more alert and with it."

