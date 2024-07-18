'So Inappropriate!': 'Vile' Donald Trump Jr. Blasted for Calling 17-Year-Old Daughter Kai 'Sexy' Before Her RNC Speech
Gross! Donald Trump Jr. is in the hot seat after he called his daughter Kai Madison Trump "s---" in a new video.
"What do you think? Make me as s--- like you? Thank you, Kai. I am glad you think I look very beautiful. I don't [put on makeup] often, but in HD, you better do it. I am just excited for Kai's first speech. She chose a very large venue to get out there and crush it. Love you, Kai," the politician, 46, said in a TikTok video.
Of course, people were stunned at Donald Jr.'s choice of words.
One person wrote, "They’re so inappropriate across the board. Who says these things to their daughters?" while another said, "Booger Sugar Jr sexualizing his daughter."
A third person added, "Vile, repulsive weirdo."
As OK! previously reported, Kai spoke out at the Republican National Convention on July 16, where she raved about her grandfather Donald Trump just a few days after he was shot at a Pennsylvania rally.
“To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking, he always wants to know how we’re doing in school,” the teenager, whose parents are Donald Jr. and Vanessa Trump, began telling the crowd. “When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me."
“He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his — but then I have to remind him that I’m in school and I’ll have to call him back later," she continued about their relationship. “When we play golf together, if I’m not on his team, he’ll try to get inside of my head and he’s always surprised I don’t let him get to me. But I have to remind him, I’m a Trump, too. Even when he’s going through all these court cases, he always asks me how I’m doing. He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be. Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but who knows, maybe one day I will catch him.”
Kai also spoke out about how Donald's brush with death and how it made her feel.
“On Saturday, I was shocked when I heard that he has been shot, and I just wanted to know if he was OK. It was heartbreaking that someone could do that to another person,” she said.
“A lot of people have put my grandpa through h---, and he’s still standing," she declared. “Grandpa, you are such an inspiration, and I love you. The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is. He’s very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country, and he will fight every single day to make America great again.”