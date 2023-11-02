Donald Trump’s Kids Are Basically 'Hostages' Who Can't Even Do 'Basic Manipulation,' Podcast Host Claims

O'Brien appeared on MSNBC with Nicolle Wallace, claiming that Don Jr. "does what his father tells him to do."

"As does Eric, and as does Ivanka. You know, they're all essentially hostages, and no decision was made in the Trump Organization without Donald Trump's input, and none of the children would bark unless they had Donald Trump's input," he continued. "The other thing I think we should focus on is this issue of whether or not Don Jr. was familiar with GAAP, is precisely the problem. None of the Trump financial statements comported with GAAP because they were making things up every step of the way."