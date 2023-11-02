Donald Trump’s Kids Are Basically 'Hostages' Who Can't Even Do 'Basic Manipulation,' Podcast Host Claims
Podcast host Tim O'Brien took aim at Donald Trump Jr. and the rest of the adult Trump kids, claiming that they are "hostages" to their father, Donald Trump.
O'Brien appeared on MSNBC with Nicolle Wallace, claiming that Don Jr. "does what his father tells him to do."
"As does Eric, and as does Ivanka. You know, they're all essentially hostages, and no decision was made in the Trump Organization without Donald Trump's input, and none of the children would bark unless they had Donald Trump's input," he continued. "The other thing I think we should focus on is this issue of whether or not Don Jr. was familiar with GAAP, is precisely the problem. None of the Trump financial statements comported with GAAP because they were making things up every step of the way."
The “Crash Course” podcast host continued to bring up that Donald’s own accountants wouldn't sign the papers revolving around the Trump Organization's finances. He continued calling Don Jr. "not a particularly bright bulb."
"He has trouble doing basic multiplication," O'Brien told the Wallace. "You can turn to a Howard Stern tape where Don Jr., Ivanka and Don, the father, were all sitting there and Howard Stern asked each one of them to multiply 16 x 7, and none of them could do it."
A clip of O'Brien's appearance on MSNBC was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, where several users shared the clip, commenting on the Trump family.
One X user asked, "Seriously tho, who ever heard of a business school like Wharton grad who didn’t know about GAAP acct?"
Another posted a quote from horror icon Stephen King where he said, "Sometimes I feel like screaming, 'Everybody knows that Trump is crooked as a broken nose and as dumb as a fence post. Just quit s-——- around and get him the f--- out of here."
A third wrote, "You can call the Trump kids whatever you want. I'm never going to empathize with a bunch of neo-babies born with a golden spoon in their mouths and riding their father's corruption to the very end."